Connor McDavid extends his points streak to 23 games as the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Florida Panthers 5-2, maintaining their historic start to the season.

Connor McDavid delivered a pivotal two-point performance, recording one goal and one assist, to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. The NHL hockey game, played on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, extended McDavid season-opening points streak to 23 consecutive games. This historic achievement ties Wayne Gretzky for the fifth-longest such streak in league history, highlighting the elite offensive production of the Oilers star center.

Mcdavid Ties Historic Streak With Gretzky

The Edmonton Oilers centre continued his remarkable dominance at the start of the campaign, bringing his season totals to 13 goals and 42 assists. His 23-game points streak to open a season now ranks among the greatest in NHL history, surpassed only by Wayne Gretzky who achieved streaks of 51 and 30 games, Quebec Nordiques center Mats Sundin with a 30-game run, and Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux who recorded a 28-game streak. McDavid joins an exclusive group of players who have accumulated 55 points through just 23 games, a feat matched only by Gretzky and Lemieux on multiple occasions.

Also read Edmonton Oilers Defeat Florida Panthers 5-2 Behind McDavid's Historic Streak

Oilers Support From Podkolzin And Draisaitl

Connor McDavid was not alone in driving the offensive attack for Edmonton. Oilers winger Vasily Podkolzin scored two goals, providing crucial secondary scoring that put pressure on the Panthers defense. Forward Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl each contributed a goal and two assists, showcasing the depth of the Oilers attack. Draisaitl also serves as McDavid primary offensive partner, and their combined production has been instrumental in Edmonton maintaining their position near the top of the league standings.

Levy Stops Shots As Oilers Extend Win Streak

Goaltender Devon Levi secured the victory for the Oilers, improving his record to 10 wins, 1 loss, and 0 overtime losses for the season. Levi faced pressure in the final periods as the Panthers attempted a comeback, but his performance helped Edmonton secure their sixth consecutive win. The team now sits at 17 wins, 3 losses, and 3 overtime losses, accumulating 37 points through 23 games. This total ties for the second-most points in team history, reflecting the team sizzling start under current management.

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Panthers Struggle Without Barkov And Marchand

The Florida Panthers faced significant challenges due to the absence of key forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand, who have missed all but two games of the season. Panthers coach Paul Maurice indicated that both players are expected to meet with physicians later in the week, suggesting their returns to the lineup may be imminent. Despite these injuries, Matthew Tkachuk provided a spark for Florida, scoring two goals in the third period to narrow the gap, marking his first multi-goal game of the season.

Looking Ahead To Rivalry And Playoff Implications

Edmonton continues its strong form against a familiar foe, having lost both the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finals to the Florida Panthers. This victory serves as a psychological boost for the Oilers as they aim to reverse recent playoff fortunes against their rivals. The team now holds a clear path forward in the competitive Western Conference, leveraging their offensive firepower and goaltending stability. Fans and analysts will watch closely to see if the Oilers can maintain this pace, especially with the potential return of Barkov and Marchand for Florida in upcoming matchups.