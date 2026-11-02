McDavid scores 50 seconds in, Oilers beat Rangers 4-1 for 7-0 road start

Connor McDavid scored 50 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers remained unbeaten on the road with a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night. Matt Tomkins made 27 saves in his Oilers debut, while Colton Dach scored twice for Edmonton.

Connor McDavid scored on a coast-to-coast move in the opening minute and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers remained unbeaten on the road with a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

Matt Tomkins from Sherwood Park made 27 saves in his debut with the Oilers and was named the game's first star. The win gave Edmonton a 7-0 road start, matching the 1983-84 team for the best in franchise history. McDavid scored his ninth goal of the season just 50 seconds into the contest, extending his season-opening point streak to 15 games for the second time in his career. He began the 2021-22 season with a 17-game point streak.

Also read McDavid leads Oilers past Rangers 4-1 on Nov 1 2026

McDavid Sets NHL Assists Record

The goal was his eighth career opening-minute goal, breaking a tie with Mark Messier for the most in Edmonton history. McDavid also extended his season-opening assists streak to 15 games by recording the secondary assist on Evan Bouchard's power-play goal 9:49 into the second period. He finished the game with 39 points and became the fastest player to reach 30 assists in an NHL season when he set up Bouchard's goal.

Advertisement

Wayne Gretzky reached 30 assists in 16 games in 1984-85, when he finished with 73 goals and 208 points for the Oilers. McDavid's early impact set the tone for an efficient offensive showing that the Oilers have replicated consistently this season. His ability to create scoring chances from deep zones has been instrumental in maintaining the team's unbeaten status on the road this year. Colton Dach scored twice for the Oilers, including an empty-net goal with 40 seconds remaining.

His contributions helped Edmonton match the 7-0 start recorded by the 1983-84 franchise squad, establishing the best road start in club history. Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl contributed two assists apiece, highlighting the depth of the Oilers' top line production. The Oilers went up 2-0 at 6:19 of the first period when Dach snapped a turnaround shot through two defenders in the right circle and past Garand after receiving a pass from Bouchard.

Oilers Build Second Period Lead

Nearly five minutes later, Bouchard had a goal disallowed for goalie interference. However, the defenseman gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead in the second period with a slap shot from the right point after McDavid passed the puck back to Draisaitl. The team's cohesive performance ensured that the Rangers could not mount a sustained comeback despite their efforts to stabilize their own struggling season. McDavid's opening goal came after Tomkins made a stick save on Mika Zibanejad.

Bouchard collected the puck and quickly found McDavid along the left side in the neutral zone. McDavid took the pass, banked the puck off the boards to himself and sped down the left side. After entering the offensive zone, McDavid breezed past defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, cut toward the net between the circles and lifted his ninth goal over Garand.

Advertisement

Tomkins stopped Zibanejad early in the game before facilitating McDavid's first goal through a quick transition play, showcasing immediate reliability in a high-pressure environment. New York ended Tomkins' shutout bid when Pavel Dorofeyev cut to the edge of the crease and jammed a rebound into the net with 6:38 left in the second period. The goal briefly cut the deficit but was not enough to alter the final outcome.

Rangers Suffer Defeat Against Oilers

The Rangers dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 1-5-1 in their past seven, due to defensive lapses and inconsistent puck management. Their inability to capitalize on power-play opportunities and defensive breakdowns proved costly against a disciplined Edmonton squad. Rookie goaltender Dylan Garand stopped 21 shots in a losing effort for New York. Tomkins made his seventh career NHL appearance and his first since April 17, 2024, when he played for Tampa Bay.

This marked only his seventh career NHL appearance and his first since April 17, 2024, showcasing immediate reliability in a high-pressure environment. Tomkins earned the first star of the game for his performance. The Oilers' victory secured a seventh consecutive win for the franchise away from home and extended their perfect road record this season.