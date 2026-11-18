Connor McDavid recorded a goal and assist to reach a 23-game point streak, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Nov 17, 2026.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid delivered a masterclass performance on Tuesday night, recording one goal and one assist to lead his team to a decisive 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. The game took place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on November 17, 2026. This latest success extended McDavid's remarkable season-opening points streak to an impressive 23 consecutive games. The Oilers dominated the early stages of the contest, building a commanding 4-0 lead before the Panthers could mount any significant challenge.

Historic McDavid Streak Continues

Connor McDavid's 23-game points streak to start a season ties Wayne Gretzky for the fifth-longest in National Hockey League history. He has now accumulated 13 goals and 42 assists this season, totaling 55 points through just 23 games. This rapid pace places him in elite historical company, as only Gretzky and Mario Lemieux have achieved 55 points this quickly into a season, and they each did it on three separate occasions. Longer opening streaks belong to Gretzky (51 and 30 games), Mats Sundin (30 games), and Lemieux (28 games). Edmonton has now won its sixth straight game and sits at 17-3-3 in the standings, accumulating 37 points through 23 games, which ties for the second-most in franchise history.

Also read McDavid Ties Gretzky Record as Oilers Defeat Flyers 5-2

Podkolzin and Draisaitl Drive Oilers Offense

Connor McDavid was not alone in supporting the Oilers' offensive surge. Vasily Podkolzin scored two goals, providing critical secondary scoring that frustrated the Florida defense. Leon Draisaitl contributed significantly with one goal and two assists, further stretching the Panthers' defensive resources. Kasperi Kapanen also added one goal to the tally, ensuring that the Oilers had scoring threats throughout the lineup. Devon Levi secured the win in net for Edmonton, improving his season record to 10-1-0. Levi was instrumental in shutting down Florida's attacks during the first two periods, preventing the hosts from gaining any momentum before the final frame.

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Florida Panthers Struggle Without Key Forwards

The Florida Panthers faced significant adversity due to the absence of two key forwards. Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand have been sidelined for all but two games of the season, significantly weakening the top line. Matthew Tkachuk tried to rally the team, scoring two goals in the third period to make the final margin appear closer. However, this was Tkachuk's first multi-goal game of the season, and it came too late to overcome a 4-0 deficit. Panthers coach Paul Maurice stated that both Barkov and Marchand are expected to meet with physicians later in the week, suggesting their returns to the lineup could be imminent.

Postgame Analysis and Upcoming Schedule

The victory solidifies Edmonton's position as a top contender in the Western Conference, while Florida struggles to find consistency without its star players. The Oilers will look to maintain their momentum as they head into the second half of their season. Florida will host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday as they attempt to rebuild their lineup and secure a win. The Panthers' inability to score until the final minutes highlights the defensive structure imposed by Devon Levi and the Oilers' backline. Connor McDavid's continued excellence keeps the pressure on rival teams and cements his status as one of the most dominant players in modern hockey history.