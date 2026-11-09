Connor McDavid Chases 20-Game Streak As Oilers Face Rangers

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid seeks a historic 20-game point streak against the New York Rangers. He holds 47 points, trailing only his own career highs, while Wayne Gretzky comments on the performance.

Connor McDavid is poised to extend his remarkable scoring streak to 19 consecutive games when the Edmonton Oilers host the New York Rangers on Monday night. The Oilers captain has recorded points in the first 18 contests of the 2026-27 campaign, a feat that brings him within striking distance of matching his own career-best 20-game point streak from last season.

Scoring Statistics and Historic Context

McDavid currently leads the entire National Hockey League with 47 points, comprising 10 goals and 37 assists. This total places him 13 points ahead of his Edmonton Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who has accumulated 16 goals and 18 assists for a combined 34 points. The captain also recently tied Adam Oates for the second-longest assist streak in NHL history, a mark previously held by Oates during the 1992-93 season.

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Only Wayne Gretzky has achieved a longer run, with a 23-game assist streak in 1990-91. McDavid reached the milestone of 30 assists in a single season faster than any player in league history after scoring a goal and an assist in an 84-1 victory over New York on November 1. While the Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is tied for third in team scoring with 31 points, McDavid remains the primary offensive engine driving the club.

Gretzky Praises Performance and Records

Former Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky has publicly acknowledged McDavid's extraordinary output, describing the situation as unmatched in the current era. Gretzky noted that what McDavid is doing for his hockey team, the game, and the city of Edmonton is unparalleled right now. This praise comes as McDavid chases a statistical milestone that would see him score 219 points if he maintains his current 2.61 points-per-game pace over the full 84-game schedule.

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Such a total would shatter Gretzky's longstanding single-season record of 215 points set during the 1985-86 season. Although McDavid is statistically unlikely to sustain this incredible scoring rate across a full season, the current trajectory has captivated the hockey world and set a new standard for individual offensive excellence.

Oilers Team Dynamics and Injury Updates

The Edmonton Oilers, who currently top the Pacific Division and sit second in the Western Conference with 27 points, entered Monday night's contest following a two-game winless streak. Head coach Mike Babcock emphasized the value of tight contests, citing the 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday where the Oilers had to battle back from a 1-1 tie after two periods. Babcock stated that the pressure forced the team to stick to their structure rather than turning pucks over.

Zach Hyman returned to the lineup on Saturday with an assist after missing five games due to a neck injury, bolstering the forward group. However, the team faced a setback when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins left the second period early after being hit in the head by a shot from teammate Ryan Shea. Coach Babcock does not expect Nugent-Hopkins to miss significant time, offering a glimmer of hope for the lineup stability.

Rangers Momentum and Goalie Debut

The New York Rangers arrive in Edmonton with momentum, having won three straight games after a narrow 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Despite holding a 4-0 lead after the first two periods, the Rangers allowed New York to rally in the third. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who made 25 saves in his debut, admitted the team may not have maintained intensity, allowing Seattle to seize momentum in the final frame.

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Korpisalo, acquired from the Boston Bruins on July 1, had been sidelined this season with a lower-body injury prior to this debut. The Rangers also benefit from the emergence of Tye Kartye, who scored against his former team. Kartye has recorded 13 points in 18 games after the Rangers claimed him off waivers from the Kraken last season. Head coach Mike Sullivan praised Kartye's work ethic, noting that he has earned every opportunity through his play and is a great teammate.