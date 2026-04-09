Congress Calls for Investigation into Polymarket Amid Concerns of Insider Trading

Lawmakers are demanding investigations into the prediction market platform Polymarket following suspicious trading activity related to major geopolitical events, raising concerns of insider trading and the potential exploitation of national security secrets.

Calls for investigations into the prediction market platform Polymarket are escalating within Congress following recent instances of strategically timed bets placed by anonymous traders on significant geopolitical events just hours before they unfolded. The Associated Press reported that a substantial number of new Polymarket accounts placed considerable bets on a U.S.

-Iran ceasefire in the hours, even minutes, leading up to the announcement of the ceasefire by President Donald Trump late Tuesday. These were the sole wagers placed through these accounts. This follows previous instances of suspicious trading activity. In January, an anonymous Polymarket user profited US$400,000 by betting on the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, hours before his capture. Another account made approximately US$550,000 in trades effectively betting on a U.S. strike against Iran and the removal of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. These prescient wagers have ignited concerns and allegations of insider trading within prediction markets. The issue extends beyond these specific geopolitical events, as indicated by a recent report. Researchers at Harvard University estimated, based on public blockchain data, that individuals potentially possessing insider information have generated US$143 million in profits on Polymarket, through wagers on events ranging from Taylor Swift’s engagement to the Nobel Peace Prize awards. Representative Ritchie Torres, a member of the House Financial Services Committee and its subcommittee on digital assets and financial technology, has formally requested that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) investigate these occurrences. The CFTC regulates derivatives markets, including prediction markets. In a letter shared exclusively with the AP, Torres expressed his concerns: “This pattern raises serious concerns that certain market participants may have had access to material nonpublic information regarding a market-moving geopolitical event.” He further questioned the statistical likelihood of such accurately timed bets, suggesting the involvement of insider trading. Prediction market platforms, such as Kalshi and Polymarket, enable users to wager on a wide array of outcomes, from weather forecasts to interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve. Polymarket, currently restricted in the U.S. since 2022, is attempting to re-enter the market by acquiring a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearing house, creating a legal avenue for offering domestic contracts. The company has begun a limited rollout in the U.S., but also operates a separate, offshore crypto-based platform that remains outside U.S. jurisdiction, and accounts for most of its activity. Senator Richard Blumenthal has also voiced his concerns in a letter to Polymarket, inquiring about their policies regarding trades on war and violence, and whether steps are taken to prevent insider trading. He expressed that Polymarket has become an illicit market to exploit national security secrets, which in turn could become a potential honeypot for foreign intelligence services. Republicans have also voiced criticism and called for bans on this type of wagers, with bipartisan bills pending in Congress. Representative Blake Moore expressed the concern that adversaries could use these platforms to anticipate the U.S.’s next move. Polymarket has not responded to requests for comment. The push to operate within the U.S. market is crucial for both Kalshi and Polymarket, especially given the significant potential within the sports betting sector. Kalshi is already regulated in the U.S. and is aiming to be the leading prediction market in the nation





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Polymarket Insider Trading Prediction Market Geopolitics CFTC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NDP calling on Alberta government to fire Minister Amery amid Sam Mraiche investigationAlberta’s Official Opposition and New Democrat Party leader Naheed Nenshi is once again calling on the United Conservative government to fire of Justice Minister Mickey Amery amid the Sam Mraiche investigation.

Read more »

Quebec immigration minister under investigation by the Ethics CommissionerThe National Assembly’s Ethics Commissioner is launching an investigation into Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge.

Read more »

Semi-Truck Accident Near Port Alberni Claims One Life, Investigation UnderwayA semi-truck accident approximately 85 kilometers west of Port Alberni resulted in the death of the driver. The BC RCMP, BC EHS, and Port Alberni Fire Department responded to the scene. The cause is under investigation, and traffic was affected.

Read more »

CBC investigation finds numerous Montreal exporters sent stolen vehicles overseasPolice raided a Montreal mattress company and found stolen cars. A CBC investigation into the city's car export industry found numerous Montreal businesses have sent stolen cars overseas.

Read more »

New Polymarket accounts placed large bets on U.S.-Iran ceasefire hours before announcementGroup of new accounts made highly specific, well-timed bets, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits

Read more »

New Polymarket accounts bet big on U.S.-Iran ceasefire hours before Trump announcementA group of new accounts on the prediction market Polymarket made highly specific, well-timed bets on whether the U.S. and Iran would reach a ceasefire on April 7, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits for these new customers.

Read more »