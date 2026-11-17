Congo's Ebola outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, is spreading faster than any previous outbreak on record, with more than 11,000 infections and over 5,500 deaths since it was declared on May 15. Insecurity, resource shortages and unpaid health workers are hampering the response.

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control six months after it was first declared, with case numbers and deaths still rising at a record pace.

More than 11,000 people have been infected and over 5,500 have died since the outbreak was declared on May 15, according to government data. The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus and is spreading faster than any previous outbreak on record, alarming public health officials. Infections and deaths are rising at double the rate seen during the first six months of West Africa's outbreak in 2014-16, the largest on record.

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Congo Outbreak Dwarfs Previous Record

In that West Africa outbreak, more than 28,600 people were infected and over 11,000 died, mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, according to the World Health Organization. Congo has seen many Ebola outbreaks but never on this scale. This is Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak and it already dwarfs the 2018-2020 outbreak, previously the largest on record in the Central African nation. That outbreak ended with 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths recorded.

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Despite an outpouring of aid, resource shortages, insecurity and poor coordination hamper efforts to contain the outbreak, already the second-largest on record globally. Health workers, vehicles and surveillance teams have come under attack in communities that distrust outsiders. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Tuesday that insecurity was among the greatest obstacles to the response.

The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said last week that vital resources and supplies still are not reaching hot spots outside the original epicenter in Ituri province. Health workers have gone on strike over conditions and unpaid salaries, and some have not been paid since August, Congo government and health officials say. Tedros said the delay was slowing the response. Congo's government says it is working to rectify the problem.

Donor Pledges Lag Behind Response Needs

Some US$2.9 billion has been pledged for the response but less than half of that has been disbursed, according to Africa's top public health agency. It has urged donors to work closely with Kinshasa to avoid wastage through duplication. Healthcare workers take part in a burial for Joseline Ngonji Kale, a 55 year old woman who was killed by the Ebola virus, in Bunia, Congo, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

By Jessica Donati (Additional reporting by Jennifer Rigby and Mariam Sunny; Editing by Robbie Corey-Boulet and Ros Russell)