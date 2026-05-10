Concerns Raised Over Citywide Cleanup Blitz Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

The City of Toronto is starting its annual cleanup campaign early this year ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. While the campaign aims to repair potholes and bike lanes, clear litter and graffiti, sweep streets, maintain trees and parks, and tackle illegal dumping, it is raising concerns beyond maintenance regarding its impact on vulnerable residents and the environment.

A series of citywide maintenance blitzes ahead of the World Cup are targeting potholes, graffiti, and parks in Toronto , but the push is raising concerns about what 'cleanup' efforts mean beyond street-level improvements.

The campaign, now in its second year, is kicking off two months early to ensure that public spaces and critical infrastructure are in good shape for the international tournament. With the first of Toronto's six FIFA World Cup matches just over a month away, the city is accelerating its annual spring cleaning efforts.

While the cleaning effort will focus on repairing potholes and bike lanes, clearing litter and graffiti, sweeping streets, maintaining trees and parks, and tackling illegal dumping, some say the idea of 'cleaning up the city' goes beyond maintenance, raising concerns about how the push could affect vulnerable residents and the environment





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Toronto World Cup Cleanup Blitzes Concerns Displacement Homelessness Environment Sustainability

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