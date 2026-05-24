Concerns over impact on west coast road infrastructure from Baltic III bulk carrier removal

The Baltic III bulk carrier, which ran aground in February 2025 off Cedar Cove, is about to be dismantled and the removal process will cause concern as 500 trucks are planned to transport steel over the highway. MHA Eddie Joyce questions if the department will work with the insurance company of the ship to protect the highway infrastructure from potential damage.

The dismantling of the Baltic III bulk carrier, which has been running aground since 2025 and will be removed from Cedar Cove, is expected to have a significant impact on the west coast road infrastructure.

A total of 500 trucks transporting steel from the ship are planned to use the highway from Lark Harbour to Stephenville starting July 1st. MHA Eddie Joyce has expressed concerns about the potential damage to the highway from these increased loads. The Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Barry Petten, confirms that the insurance company responsible for the ship will be held accountable for any damage caused to the infrastructure.

The minister will investigate the matter to ensure proper arrangements are in place to protect the road network





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Baltic III Bulk Carrier Removal Process Concerns Road Infrastructure Trucks Steel Insurance Company Division Of Transportation And Infrastructure MHA Eddie Joyce Barry Petten Concerns About Concerns Raised

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