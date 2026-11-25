Auto industry leaders warn that Chinese EV imports allowed under Canada's new quota could lead to unlimited gas-powered vehicle sales and undermine domestic manufacturing.

Canadian auto industry leaders are warning that the new Chinese electric vehicle quota regime could open the door to unlimited imports of conventional gas-powered vehicles, undermining domestic manufacturing.

Brian Kingston, CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association, told CTV News the deal Prime Minister Mark Carney signed with President Xi Jinping creates a Trojan horse that threatens the integrated North American auto supply chain. Under the terms of the Canada-China strategic partnership signed in January, 49,000 Chinese EVs would be allowed into Canada this fiscal year at the most-favoured-nation tariff rate of 6.1 per cent.

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Chinese Gas Vehicles Access Canadian Market

According to Kingston, the deal allows a carve-out for electrified vehicles including hybrids from the previous 100 per cent tariff imposed on China. However, he said there is no limit to the access gas-powered vehicles have into the Canadian market. Kingston said Chinese companies would pay a 6.1 per cent tariff on petrol vehicles, the same rate as manufacturers from Japan, Korea or Europe.

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He described EVs as a Trojan horse that gives Beijing access on the grounds that the vehicles will be affordable and help countries meet emissions reduction targets. Once Chinese companies establish a dealership presence and logistics network, they start selling other types of vehicles, gas vehicles in particular. Appearing before the Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development on Tuesday, Kingston called on the government to eliminate the Canada-China strategic partnership signed earlier this year.

He told the committee that Canada should not turn to China even if it means cheaper EVs, noting that Chinese companies pay workers the equivalent of $4 per hour compared to Canadian unionized wages of $45 per hour. The CVMA represents the three major North American automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Quota Threatens North American Supply Chain

Kingston said the 49,000 EV quota represents 30 per cent of the total EVs sold in 2025 and argued the agreement undermines Canada's auto sector and puts the integrated North American supply chain at risk. The Chinese EV import quota would rise to 70,000 vehicles by 2030. Lucas Malinowski, president of Global Automakers of Canada, said the government needs to be transparent about how it is dividing up the quota among Chinese companies.

GAC represents most automakers selling vehicles in Canada, including Asian and European manufacturers. Malinowski said Ottawa has a role to ensure a fair playing field and should not give the Chinese auto industry a reduced tariff rate. China is on track to export more vehicles than are produced in all the car plants in the United States, Malinowski said. In any other trade situation, that would be viewed as dumping excess capacity, he added.

At least four Chinese motor companies, BYD, Chery, Geely and Dongfeng, have expressed interest in the Canadian market. Earlier in November, the Liberal government announced that a second Chinese EV manufacturer was cleared to start importing vehicles to Canada for sale. International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu has said Chinese companies are preparing for entry by investing in charging infrastructure and building dealerships.

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In its 2026 federal budget, the Carney government allocated nearly $600 million to add more than 55,000 public EV chargers under the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. In addition to favorable tariff rates, Chinese companies could benefit from the government's greenhouse gas credit system. Under the program, manufacturers producing vehicles that emit tailpipe emissions above federal targets can buy offset credits from companies under the limit.

Tesla Benefits From Greenhouse Gas Credits

Latest data from Environment Canada indicates the North American Big Three, along with Japan's Toyota and Honda, had to buy credits from either Tesla or Lucid, two companies without a manufacturing presence in Canada. So far Tesla, which has a manufacturing plant in Shanghai, has received the bulk of the EV quotas and is also the biggest beneficiary of the GHG policy. Kingston said Tesla has already earned hundreds of millions of dollars from selling greenhouse gas credits.

He called it egregious that the framework would also apply to new Chinese manufacturers moving in. Kingston said a Chinese manufacturer will be able to take a sale away from a domestic company that builds here and employs Canadians.

Then they can turn around and sell that same company a credit for the pleasure of continuing to operate in Canada, he said. Under the infrastructure program guidelines, it is possible that EV companies already subsidized by China's Communist government could also be eligible for Canadian grants. Kingston said Canada needs to learn from the experiences of European nations that let in Chinese EVs.

Europe lost 104,000 auto jobs over the past two years, and Germany shed 44,000 jobs in the first six months of 2026. Consumers gained access to cheaper vehicles, but the trade-offs may have been too high, he warned.