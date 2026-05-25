Complaint alleging voting irregularities in Ontario Liberal nomination dismissed

A complaint alleging voting irregularities during a tense Ontario Liberal nomination meeting in Scarborough has been dismissed by a party arbitration committee. Federal Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith launched the appeal earlier this month after narrowly losing the nomination in Scarborough-Southwest to entrepreneur Ahsanul Hafiz by 19 votes. The arbitration committee found no irregularities in conduct of the nomination meeting that affected the result or called the vote integrity into question. The bitter nomination fight could also have implications for the party’s latest leadership race, which is still in its early stages and ahead of a final vote in November.

A complaint alleging voting irregularities during a tense Ontario Liberal nomination meeting in Scarborough has been dismissed by a party arbitration committee . Federal Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith launched the appeal earlier this month after narrowly losing the nomination in Scarborough-Southwest to entrepreneur Ahsanul Hafiz by 19 votes.

Erskine-Smith levelled a series of allegations over the way voting was conducted, saying that there were 34 ballots recorded than registered voters. In a 17-page decision, the three-member arbitration committee said it found no irregularities in conduct of the nomination meeting that affected the result or called the vote integrity into question. The panel, made up of former cabinet minister David Zimmer and party members Adam Goldenberg and Jennifer Norman held a hearing investigating Erskine-Smith’s complaint last Wednesday.

The committee concluded that the discrepancy between the number of ballots counted and registered voters was an “error of record keeping” and not an irregularity. Ontario Liberal Party President Kathryn McGarry thanked the committee, and urged the party to come together. The party’s interim leader John Fraser had said in the aftermath of the nomination meeting that he stood behind the process and 50 volunteers who had administered the vote.

On Sunday night, he said the party was committed to an “open and transparent process. ” The bitter nomination fight could also have implications for the party’s latest leadership race, which is still in its early stages and ahead of a final vote in November. Erskine-Smith finished a strong second in the 2023 leadership race behind winner and now former party leader Bonnie Crombie.

He’s made no secret that he planned to seek the leadership again, and that he wanted to win a seat at Queen’s Park to help bolster that bid. But his defeat in the nomination race throws his candidacy into question. Premier Ford took a shot at the Liberals over the controversy earlier this month.

“I find it amazing,” he told the Globe and Mail. “The Liberals can’t even run a nomination and they want to run the government? ” Party insiders have said the internal fight has come at an unhelpful time for the provincial Liberals have started to gain traction in public opinion polls against Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives.

The Ontario Liberal Party has finished third in three straight elections after a devastating defeat in 2018 that left them with only seven seats and without official party status. But the Liberals made gains in the 2025 provincial election, increasing their share of the popular vote, capturing 14 seats, regaining official party status and the resources that come with it.





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ontario Liberal Nomination Voting Irregularities Complaint Dismissed Party Arbitration Committee Leadership Race

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nate Erskine-Smith loses appeal of Ontario Liberal nomination in Scarborough SouthwestLiberal MP lost the contest by 19 votes and filed an appeal May 13, alleging serious irregularities in the race

Read more »

Ahsanul Hafiz to Be Ontario Liberal Candidate in Scarborough Southwest ByelectionAhsanul Hafiz has beaten out Liberal MP Nate Erksine-Smith in the nomination race to be the Ontario Liberal Party's candidate for the Scarborough Southwest byelection, Ahsanul Hafiz promised to be an ally for women in the Ontario legislature after winning the nomination.

Read more »

Appeal of Ontario Liberal candidate nomination in Scarborough Southwest dismissed, Ahsanul Hafiz declared ‘true winner’The appeal of an Ontario Liberal candidate nomination in Scarborough Southwest has been dismissed, with Ahsanul Hafiz declared the ‘true winner’

Read more »

Ontario Liberal candidate nomination in Scarborough Southwest dismissed, Ahsanul Hafiz declared ‘true winner’The appeal of the nomination of the Ontario Liberal candidate in Scarborough Southwest has been dismissed, and Ahsanul Hafiz has been declared the true winner.

Read more »