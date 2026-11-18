The Competition Bureau has launched a formal investigation into Gap and Old Navy over allegedly inflated regular prices and false urgency cues such as Selling Fast, following a CBC Marketplace probe. Gap Inc. declined to comment.

Canada's Competition Bureau has officially launched a formal investigation into clothing retailers Gap and Old Navy. The federal watchdog is examining whether the two brands violated marketing regulations through potentially false or misleading advertising practices.

The action follows a significant surge in consumer complaints about pricing strategies recorded last year. The bureau is focusing on two main areas of concern.

Also read Americans will pay more for Thanksgiving dinners this year, Farm Bureau says

Regulators Examine Artificial Pricing Strategies

First, regulators are determining whether the retailers supplied genuine regular prices when advertising items as being on sale. There are allegations that these regular prices were artificially inflated to make discounts appear larger than they truly are.

Advertisement

Second, the bureau is scrutinizing so-called urgency cues on the companies digital platforms. These are messages such as Selling Fast or Only a Few Left that appear while consumers browse online. Regulators aim to assess whether these tactics create a false sense of scarcity to pressure buyers into hasty purchases. The federal Competition Bureau has been granted a court order to obtain specific information.

This legal authority is needed to help officials determine the accuracy of the pricing claims made by the retailers. The bureau says this step is essential to uphold the obligations businesses have under the Competition Act. Gap and Old Navy are both owned by Gap Inc. and operate online and brick-and-mortar stores across the nation. The agency took action after reviewing a CBC Marketplace investigation, which tracked sale items at Old Navy for several months to analyze pricing trends.

CBC Report Questions Discount Authenticity

The CBC findings revealed dubious discounts for products advertised as on sale. The report concluded that these items were in fact rarely ever sold at the stated regular price. This suggests that the baseline pricing used to calculate discounts may not reflect typical market values. Old Navy parent company Gap Inc. declined to comment on the findings of the investigation.

The company has not issued a public statement addressing the specific allegations of misleading pricing or the use of urgency cues. The bureau inquiry continues as it gathers evidence to determine if further legal action is warranted.