Comox Valley SAR Rescues Entangled Gull in Puntledge River

Comox Valley Search and Rescue volunteers assisted Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society to free a gull tangled in fishing line from the Puntledge River.

Comox Valley Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers responded to an unusual emergency call this weekend involving an exhausted gull trapped in the Puntledge River. The bird, which had become entangled in discarded fishing line, was unable to reach safety on its own. Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) contacted the SAR team to assist in retrieving the stranded animal from the water.

Rescue Operation Details and Method

Volunteers utilized a kayak to navigate the river and approach the distressed gull. They successfully scooped the bird up using a net and transported it back to the shore. A MARS representative was waiting at the landing site with a transport carrier to immediately take the gull to the organization's rehabilitation centre for care.

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SAR Team Response and Training Opportunity

Although wildlife retrieval is not part of the standard search and rescue operations for Comox Valley SAR, members treated the incident as a valuable training exercise. The team used the opportunity to support another local organization while practicing their coordination skills. This event marked the first time the group has been called upon to rescue a bird.

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Public Safety Warning Regarding Fishing Gear

The incident highlights a significant threat posed by discarded fishing line to local wildlife around waterways. SAR officials noted that such debris can become dangerous snares, leaving birds and other animals injured or exhausted. Anglers are strongly encouraged to retrieve and properly dispose of all gear to prevent similar encounters in the future.

MARS Rehabilitation Efforts and Community Support

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society continues to care for injured and distressed wild birds across the region. The organization relies heavily on community support to maintain its rehabilitation efforts and provide essential medical care to affected animals. Residents seeking more information about these conservation activities can visit marswildliferescue.com for further details.