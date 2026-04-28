Comox Valley Faces Early Salmon Rescue Crisis as Tsolum River Water Levels Plummet

The Tsolum River Restoration Society is racing against time to save young salmon as unprecedented low water levels threaten their survival. With oxygen levels critically low and side channels drying up weeks ahead of schedule, volunteers are conducting emergency rescues while grappling with the broader challenges of drought, aquifer depletion, and agricultural water use.

The Comox Valley is facing an unprecedented environmental crisis as water levels in the Tsolum River and its tributaries plummet to alarming lows, threatening the survival of young salmon populations.

Allan Chamberlain and Stuart Carwithen, members of the Tsolum River Restoration Society, conducted an urgent assessment of the river and Towhee Creek on Monday, revealing a dire situation. Chamberlain noted that Towhee Creek, which should still be flowing robustly in April, was completely dry, while the Tsolum River’s side channels had shrunk dramatically in just a week.

Oxygen levels in the water had dropped from 5 parts per million to a critically low 1-2 parts per million, pushing the ecosystem toward anoxic conditions. This rapid deterioration has forced the society to begin rescue operations weeks ahead of schedule, transferring hundreds of young salmon to the main river stem where they can safely migrate to the ocean.

The team has already saved around 1,000 fish this spring, but Chamberlain warns that the window for rescue may close entirely within weeks if the drought persists. The situation is exacerbated by a combination of prolonged dry weather, aquifer depletion, and agricultural water licenses, creating a delicate balance between supporting local farming and preserving the river’s delicate ecosystem.

Carwithen emphasized the complexity of the issue, stating that while agriculture is vital to the region’s economy, the survival of salmon is equally critical. The society typically augments river levels with water from Wolf Lake, but this year’s already low lake levels add another layer of uncertainty.

Volunteers are working tirelessly to monitor the river and conduct rescues, but the long-term solution requires a collaborative effort between environmentalists, farmers, and policymakers to ensure the sustainability of both the river and the community that depends on it





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Salmon Rescue Tsolum River Water Levels Drought Environmental Crisis

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