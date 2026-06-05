Community Rallies with Matching Donation to Support Family of Slain Lumby Mother Amid Murder Trial

A matching donation initiative has been launched to bolster a GoFundMe for the family of Tatjana Stefanski, a Lumby mother whose alleged murder by her husband Vitali Stefanski is currently on trial. The campaign aims to relieve financial pressures on her partner, Jason Gaudreault, as he cares for their two children and manages his business while attending the emotionally taxing five-week proceedings in Kamloops.

A community in British Columbia is rallying around the family of Tatjana Stefanski , a Lumby mother whose alleged murder has spurred both a high-profile trial and a grassroots fundraising campaign.

As the second-degree murder trial of Vitali Stefanski continues in Kamloops, a former colleague of Tatjana has initiated a GoFundMe to support her partner, Jason Gaudreault, and their two children, for whom Gaudreault holds legal guardianship. The fundraiser, launched on May 23, 2026, before the trial began, has already raised over $8,600.

Adding a significant boost, Miranda Jarvie, a former coworker of Tatjana, has pledged a matching donation of up to $10,000, potentially doubling the support for the family during this immensely difficult period. De Bourcier, a long-time friend of the family and organizer of the GoFundMe, explained that the financial strain on Gaudreault is severe.

He is in the process of launching a powder coating business, but the demands of attending the estimated five-week trial in Kamloops-a three-hour round trip from Lumby-have forced him to curtail his operations. This not only threatens the viability of his fledgling business but also adds profound stress while he simultaneously cares for his children, the youngest of whom is 11.

De Bourcier, who has been accompanying Gaudreault to court, described the emotional toll of the proceedings, including graphic testimony about the discovery of Tatjana's body and the crime scene along Mabel Lake Road in April 2024. The children themselves have had to testify about their father, adding another layer of trauma. Jarvie, in her statement, emphasized that no amount of money can undo the tragedy or fill the void left by Tatjana's death.

However, she expressed hope that the matching contribution would help alleviate some of the crushing financial burdens. She vividly illustrated the family's plight: driving daily to Kamloops for weeks, managing childcare, and trying to sustain a business-all while grappling with grief and the relentless pressure of a murder trial. She urged the public to donate now, when support is most needed.

The trial itself has heard from Crown witnesses who testified that Vitali Stefanski was found shoeless and disheveled emerging from the woods near the crime scene while his bloodied Audi was being towed, and that he admitted to police that he killed Tatjana. The defence has yet to present its case, and Vitali Stefanski is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The funds raised will directly assist Gaudreault and the children with travel costs, lost income, and daily expenses as they navigate both the court process and their new reality without Tatjana





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Tatjana Stefanski Vitali Stefanski Jason Gaudreault Lumby Kamloops Murder Trial Gofundme Matching Donation Fundraising Family Support Okanagan Second-Degree Murder Community Aid

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