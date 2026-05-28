"Community Rallies Behind Teen After Brutal Assault in Red Deer"

"A 14-year-old girl suffers serious injuries in a bullying-related attack, prompting a large anti-bullying rally in her support as she recovers."

"Rylin Brinston, a 14-year-old from Red Deer , Alberta, is recovering from a severe assault that occurred earlier this week, sustaining injuries including a concussion, internal bleeding, and potential permanent eye damage.

Despite her physical trauma, the teen is surrounded by a wave of community support. On Friday, hundreds of people gathered for an anti-bullying rally to stand with Rylin and voice their opposition to such violence. The rally, which highlighted the deep impact of bullying, was covered by reporter Sarah Komadina. The incident and the subsequent demonstration have sparked conversations about youth safety, the role of bystanders, and the need for stronger anti-bullying measures in schools and communities.

The initial reporting also included unrelated timestamps and snippets about other news items, such as an actor's departure from a film and a bungee jumping segment, but the core narrative focuses on Rylin's assault and the community's response.





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Bullying Assault Red Deer Teen Rally Community Support Anti-Bullying Injury

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