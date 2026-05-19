Community Outreach Support Worker - Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie

The Community Outreach Support Worker (COSW) position at the Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District offers the opportunity to work full-time in a team dedicated to supporting persons living with dementia.

Working as an integral member of the Alzheimer Society team, the Community Outreach Support Worker (COSW) will support persons living with dementia in the community by providing activation and assisting with activities of daily living .

The ideal candidate must have a post-secondary degree/diploma in a health-related field, demonstrated knowledge of dementia, strong communication skills, and the ability to work independently. The position also requires valid driver's license and regular access to a vehicle. An offer of employment is conditional upon a satisfactory vulnerable sector check and a two-stage Tuberculosis skin test. (2562 characters





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Volunteer Alzheimer Society Community Outreach Support Worker Person Living With Dementia Activities Of Daily Living Dementia Knowledge Post-Secondary Degree/Diploma Communication Skills Valid Driver's License

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