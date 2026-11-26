A quilting guild near St. John's is creating or collecting 900 quilts, one for each child in foster care in Newfoundland and Labrador, aiming to finish by April 2027. Foster Families Newfoundland and Labrador will distribute the quilts, which include personalized name tags.

A group of crafters near St. John's are working to create or collect 900 quilts across Newfoundland and Labrador, one for each child in foster care in the province.

About 100 quilts have been counted so far among the Cabot Quilters' Guild, CTV News reported on Nov. 26, 2026. The guild aims to collect all 900 quilts by April 2027. This initiative is part of the group's regular outreach efforts, though this is the first year they have selected donations for foster children in the province. The donations are intended for children, not foster parents.

Also read Cabot Quilters' Guild seeks 900 quilts for every foster child in Newfoundland and Labrador

A personalized name tag will be sewn onto every quilt so that children in foster care have something uniquely their own. As quilters, we look at our quilts as hugs. It is comfort, said Heather Blagdon, a quilter with the group. This is a hug from a stranger that belongs to them forever, so no matter where they go, they will bring that comfort with them.

Advertisement

Quilts Offer Comfort for Foster Children

Blagdon also explained that each quilt is made with children particularly in mind. Sometimes when we are anxious or sad, we need something to touch, she said, demonstrating the binding on her quilt. So I intentionally chose to do something called big stitch binding so that the child can sit there and they can just rub along this if they wish.

This spoke of sunshine and bright colours and happiness, and that is what I wanted to pass along to another child. Kelli Hodder, the executive director of Foster Families Newfoundland and Labrador, said the gesture carries deep meaning.

For a child entering foster care, to know that someone thought about me, someone knew that I was going to have this difficult day, unfortunately, but they decided to do this for me to help bring a smile to my face on a really tough day, there is no dollar value or no amount that can be put on that, Hodder said. Her group provides supports to parents who are fostering or considering it, something the province dearly needs.

Kindness Brings Difference to Children

Hodder said one of her organization's programs gives a full book bag to children as they enter foster care, with teddy bears and art supplies, and she has seen how a simple act of kindness can make quite a difference. Now to be able to give them their own beautiful quilt that they can have with them forever, and they will probably treasure forever, that is just incredible, she said.

Advertisement

Foster Families Newfoundland and Labrador will distribute the quilts collected as part of this crafting drive. The effort is also partly a memorial for two former members of the Cabot Quilters' Guild who both died in recent years. Both Bev McFadyen and Lorraine Dyke were presidents of the guild, as well as first cousins. Children had a special place in their heart, said Michelle Whelan, another guild member.

Memorial Honors Former Guild Members

When you look at all these quilts and that we are doing this project for foster care, I am sure if Bev and Lorraine were here, they would be so happy. The group hosts regular quilting meetups where they work on projects and share tips. A three-day quilting retreat was held this week, giving members a perfect chance to ramp up their efforts towards this year's lofty goal. I think there is no shortage of enthusiasm, said Whelan.

We are happy to have other guilds and other people from across Newfoundland and Labrador help us with our project. Some donations have come in from out-of-province too, such as a quilt from Nova Scotia.