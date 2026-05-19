Community Drug Strategy Disputes Ineffectiveness of HART Hubs for Harm Reduction Measures

The Community Drug Strategy in Sudbury calls into question the sufficiency of the provincial Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) hubs, stating that they do not offer the full range of harm reduction services necessary to support those who use substances. The group argues that the absence of supervised consumption sites, safer supply initiatives, and sterile equipment programs undermines the effectiveness of the HART hubs in addressing the health and social harms associated with addiction and substance use.

While the provincial Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) hubs are intended to serve as a comprehensive service, Sudbury's Community Drug Strategy asserts that they do not 'meet the full scope of needs' for those who use substances.

Specifically, the strategy groups highlight the absence of harm reduction services such as supervised consumption sites, safer supply initiatives, and sterile equipment programs. They view harm reduction as a moral imperative rooted in public health, human rights, and equity, emphasizing that people use substances for complex and personal reasons, and not all individuals are ready to stop.

The strategy also emphasizes that not all individuals are ready, willing, or able to stop using, and therefore harm reduction should be offered beyond abstinence. The strategy began in 2015 and played an integral role in establishing The Spot, Sudbury's supervised consumption site, which closed in March 2024 due to insufficient funding.

Various consumption sites were closed to enable the establishment of HART hubs, which were envisioned as an investment of $550 million for 28 hubs across Ontario aimed at protecting the safety of children and families, as well as improving access to recovery and treatment services for those experiencing housing instability, mental health, and substance use challenges





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Homelessness And Addiction Recovery Treatment Planned Closures Of Consumption Sites To Make Community Drug Strategy Harm Reduction HART Hubs And Harm Reduction Visiblity And Perception Of The Substance Use HART Hubs And Supervised Consumption Sites Ontario HART Hubs And Mental Health And Substance Use Community Drug Strategy Vs HART Hubs

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