Community Development Council of Quinte Offers Fresh Produce and Baby Essentials at Reduced Prices

The Community Development Council of Quinte (CDC) helps over 5,000 households in Hastings and Prince Edward counties access affordable fresh produce and baby products through its Good Food Box and Good Baby Box programs, relying on donations and volunteers.

The Community Development Council of Quinte (CDC) is making a significant impact on food security in the Hastings and Prince Edward region by providing fresh fruits and vegetables at wholesale prices, along with essential baby products like formula and diapers at significantly reduced costs.

Serving over 5,000 households monthly, the CDC operates through a network of 25 pick-up depots spread across the two counties, which together cover an area roughly the size of Prince Edward Island. Executive Director Lea Greenwood explains that the organization buys produce directly from wholesalers and sells it at cost, with no markup. This model ensures that families receive the freshest possible produce, often within five hours of packing, at a fraction of retail prices.

A typical $10 vegetable bag contains a variety of seasonal items such as carrots, potatoes, onions, apples, and leafy greens, while a $5 fruit bag offers similar value with fruits like oranges, bananas, and apples. In addition, the Good Baby Box program provides formula, diapers, wipes, and other infant necessities at prices well below market rates. These baby products are purchased at retail prices but sold at a loss, subsidized by donations and grants.

The CDC also operates 150 community gardens in Belleville, where residents can grow their own produce, promoting self-sufficiency and healthy eating. The CDC's operations rely heavily on volunteers and community partnerships. Desert Stream Church donates space for unpacking and packaging the produce, and volunteers assemble the bags twice a month. Two rented trucks then deliver the goods to depots in two separate service regions, meaning each depot receives deliveries once a month.

The organization has recently added four new depot locations and plans to open two more, but expanding into rural areas, often described as food deserts, requires additional funding for a third truck and rising fuel costs. A recent boost from Belleville City Council will help increase distribution in rural communities, but ongoing support is needed. The CDC also partners with United Way, local service clubs, and individual donors to keep its programs running.

Greenwood emphasizes that the CDC offers a hand up, not a handout, and there is no means-testing, so anyone can participate. This inclusive approach ensures that families from all walks of life can access affordable, nutritious food and baby essentials. Studies indicate that one in four households in the area struggles to afford nutritious food at least some of the time, and one in three households with newborns faces challenges with food and baby product costs.

The CDC addresses this critical need by keeping overhead low through volunteer labor and donated space, but vehicle rental and gasoline remain variable expenses. Greenwood points out that the service area is vast, with Hastings County alone being the size of Prince Edward Island. The CDC knows there are food deserts in rural parts and wants to open more depot locations to help those residents.

However, the cost of wholesale food and products has risen significantly, and the organization relies exclusively on donations from government, organizations, and individuals, along with revenue from produce and product sales. With continued community support, the CDC aims to close the gap in food deserts and ensure that no one in the region goes without fresh produce or essential baby supplies.

The impact of the CDC is a testament to the power of community collaboration, and its model serves as an example for other regions facing similar food security challenges. As the cost of living continues to rise, the CDC's work becomes ever more critical, providing a lifeline for families who might otherwise have to choose between nutritious food and other necessities.

By leveraging partnerships, volunteers, and smart purchasing, the Community Development Council of Quinte is truly helping its neighbors get by with a little help from their friends





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Community Development Council Quinte Good Food Box Fresh Produce Baby Products Food Security

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