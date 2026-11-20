Walker McKinley's Commonplace builds zero-waste, factory-made homes in weeks. See how the Vancouver firm is reshaping construction with sustainable, pre-fab technology.

Commonplace, a Vancouver -based homebuilding enterprise, is transforming residential construction by manufacturing houses in factories and assembling them on-site within weeks. Founded in 2020 by architect Walker McKinley alongside partners Edmund Lee and Rich Frontain of McKinley Studios, the company operates out of a facility that prioritizes speed, sustainability, and cost certainty. The venture successfully constructed its very first home this May in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Vancouver, marking a significant milestone in its mission to overhaul the traditional building process.

The Mechanism Of Zero-Waste Factory Construction

The core mechanism behind Commonplace involves a highly standardized manufacturing process that replaces chaotic on-site labor with precision assembly line techniques. All structural elements are produced at the Nexii plant in Squamish, which holds the distinction of being North America's first facility to achieve TRUE Gold Certification for Zero Waste. In this system, lightweight polymerized cement and steel panels are fabricated in a controlled environment where any excess material is immediately recycled into new panels rather than discarded.

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Once manufactured, these exterior envelope panels are shipped to the construction site, where they are assembled with minimal labor. Inside the structure, partitioning utilizes a pre-fabricated wall system featuring precision-cut framing and pre-installed electrical junction boxes. These components click together rapidly, allowing finished surface panels to snap over the frame, completely eliminating the need for traditional drywall installation and on-site cutting.

Walker McKinley established strict operational rules for this workflow, mandating no drywall, no trim, and no saws. This approach ensures that nothing requires measuring or cutting at the job site, which drastically reduces labor hours and material waste. The exterior components are also engineered to be non-combustible and flood-resistant, addressing specific regional risks associated with natural disasters.

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Design Ethos And Stakeholder Perspectives

Despite the industrial nature of the production method, Commonplace rejects the notion of cookie-cutter uniformity. The design philosophy focuses on essential living elements rather than trendy aesthetics, emphasizing features such as expansive windows, courtyards that connect occupants with nature, and deep front porches that foster community interaction. Walker McKinley argues that traditional homes often contain unnecessary space like massive foyers and hallways, whereas Commonplace designs utilize walls for two-feet deep storage to maximize utility.

Customers are permitted to customize cosmetic details, including colors, finishes, and countertop materials, ensuring individual expression within the standardized framework. The firm offers a diverse portfolio of residential types, ranging from two-bedroom garden and laneway homes at 765 square feet to larger two-storey residences spanning from 1,315 to 3,500 square feet. This variety allows the company to appeal to different market segments while maintaining its manufacturing efficiencies.

The inspiration for this model emerged from informal discussions over lunch between Walker McKinley and recently retired friends who built wood frame homes as hobby projects. They questioned why the industry lacked the price and schedule certainty found in automobile manufacturing. McKinley decided to apply the principles of mass production to residential housing, aiming to eliminate the senseless material waste and linear complexity inherent in traditional homebuilding.

Market Impact And Future Production Timeline

The initial Mount Pleasant project demonstrates the tangible speed advantages of this method, taking only four weeks to complete. Notably, the entire interior partition framing was installed in a single afternoon, a stark contrast to the weeks typically required for such work. This efficiency translates to significant cost savings and reduced carbon emissions, particularly for remote areas or islands where transporting traditional construction materials and workers is prohibitively expensive.

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While the company has only completed one home to date, Walker McKinley reports that Commonplace is currently processing a high volume of orders. The firm expects to reach full production capacity in 2027. Interest in the product extends beyond local residential buyers, with inquiries from developers facing soft demand for condominium towers, resorts in Costa Rica and Hawaii, First Nations communities, and military organizations looking for scalable housing solutions.