A survey of 2,000 Americans over 65 reveals common misconceptions and late-life realizations, highlighting the importance of learning and self-awareness throughout one's life.

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans over 65 found that 36% wish they had known earlier in life what they know now about love, finances, and health - and that same percentage believes they would have made genuinely different decisions if they had.

When asked which decade they would most like to relive, the majority chose their 30s, with their 20s coming in second. This makes you think, because most people in their 20s and 30s are convinced they are doing everything wrong. The seniors, looking back at those decades, remember them as the best years of their lives. Time, as always, has impeccable comedic timing.

A popular song released in the late 1990s, Everybody's Free To Wear Sunscreen, contains more genuinely useful information per minute than most formal educations manage across years. Wear sunscreen. Do not worry about the future. Keep your old love letters.

Stretch. The song was a global hit and is still shared at graduations decades later, because it turns out the things people learn too late are remarkably consistent across generations. Mary Schmich figured them all out in a newspaper column in 1997. Most of us are still catching up.

Many people have a common misconception that humans use only 10% of their brains, but this is entirely false. In reality, virtually all areas of the brain are active at some point throughout the day. Millions of people spent decades believing they had ninety percent of untapped mental potential sitting dormant. They did not.

We are using all of it. This is as good as it gets. Another common myth is that blood turns blue without oxygen, but this is also completely wrong. Human blood is always red.

Deoxygenated blood is simply a darker, deeper shade of red rather than the bright crimson of oxygenated blood. The veins visible through the skin appear blue because of the way different wavelengths of light penetrate and reflect through tissue, not because of anything happening inside the blood itself. Nobody's blood has ever been blue. It was never blue.

We were all just sitting there nodding. A notable example of missed opportunity is the story of Blockbuster, which filed for bankruptcy in 2010 after passing on the chance to acquire Netflix in 2000 for $50 million. The executive who made the decision has never been publicly named, which is either a mercy or a missed opportunity for the greatest 'I told you so' in corporate history.

However, one thing is for sure, he probably wished he had known a little earlier what the power of the internet would bring us. In a separate incident, a person threw away a hard drive during a home clear-out, which turned out to contain 8,000 Bitcoin. The individual made repeated attempts to convince the local council to allow him to excavate the site, but was met with rejection every time. He has now given up entirely.

The survey and the various examples highlight the importance of learning and self-awareness throughout one's life. They also serve as a reminder that time is a great teacher, and that it is never too late to learn and grow





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