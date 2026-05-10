Commentary on Leafs Prospect Danford's Emotional Encounter with New General Manager John Chayka and the Prospects of Having Mats Sundin and Gavin McKenna as Teammates

The news text explores the thoughts and emotions of Leafs prospect Danford upon learning of his draft eligibility and his anticipation towards his first meeting with new general manager John Chayka. He also shares his excitement at the potential of playing with Pens ace Gary DiPaolo and Penn State winger Gavin McKenna.

Leafs prospect Ben Danford had an emotional moment when he discovered that he was draft-eligible for Toronto, reminiscing about his past experiences supporting the team and looking forward to meeting Mats Sundin, their new senior executive advisor.

He expressed enthusiasm about working with outgoing general manager John Chayka, and shared his admiration for Penn State winger Gavin McKenna, who impressed at the World Juniors with 14 points in seven games. Danford aimed to secure his first NHL contract next season and draw inspiration from his good friend Easton Cowan, who successfully made the jump from the Ontario Hockey League to the NHL this season.

Danford's development in the off-season would focus on building his strength and speed as he prepared for the NHL level





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Leafs Ben Danford Matt Sundin Gavin Mckenna Gavin Mckenna Team Canada John Chayka Ontario Hockey League NHL World Juniors

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