Washington Commanders plan to promote Brandon Aiyuk from practice squad for the Dec 13 matchup against Houston Texans following his long injury absence.

Washington Commanders officials are targeting the December 13 game against the Houston Texans for the debut return of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. League sources confirmed to ESPN that while the primary focus is that specific matchup, the organization has not completely ruled out the possibility of him playing in the previous week's game against the Tennessee Titans. The decision remains flexible based on his physical readiness.

Strategic Roster Management Plan

The Commanders are prioritizing a careful timeline to ensure Aiyuk receives the necessary time to recover and return to peak football shape. This cautious approach stems from the fact that the receiver has not appeared in an NFL game for over two years. Aiyuk returned to practice last week after officially signing with the Washington practice squad on Wednesday, marking the first step in his reintegration process.

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Once the medical and performance evaluations confirm he is ready for game action, Washington plans to promote Aiyuk from the practice squad to their active 53-man roster. Simultaneously, the organization intends to sign him to a one-year contract to finish out the current season. Front office sources described this arrangement as an opportunity for "a longer marriage," indicating that both the team and the player are hopeful this short-term arrangement will lead to a more substantial, long-term partnership.

Stakeholder Positions and Reconciliation

This structured re-entry plan was mutually discussed and agreed upon by both Aiyuk and the Commanders organization before he joined the team. The strategy allows the wide receiver to continue working his way back to full health while giving the coaching staff and teammates ample time to evaluate his fit within the system. Washington was reportedly pleasantly surprised by Aiyuk's physical condition during his initial workout and his performance in first practices.

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Aiyuk suffered severe damage to his right knee, tearing both the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2024. He underwent surgical repair in November, which led to him missing the entire 2024 season. The San Francisco 49ers subsequently placed him on the reserve/left squad list, and he cleared waivers after being released, becoming an unrestricted free agent following NFL reinstatement.

Despite the physical challenges, Aiyuk enters a supportive environment within Washington. A notable development in the locker room involves his relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two previously exchanged social media barbs while Aiyuk was with the 49ers, but they have recently reconciled. The pair was spotted spending significant time together following Thursday's Thanksgiving practice, highlighting a strong bond formed during their single season together at Arizona State University.

Real-World Impact and Performance Metrics

The Commanders acknowledge that Aiyuk still possesses some "rust" that requires deliberate work to eliminate before he can perform at an elite level. However, the organization believes that the proposed timeline between now and the December 13 game provides sufficient opportunity for him to shed that rust. The team structure is designed to support him through this transition, with established friends on the roster helping facilitate his adjustment.

Aiyuk's potential return carries significant weight due to his elite production prior to his injuries. In 2023, his last full season of play before the knee injury, he was named to the second-team All-Pro. During that campaign, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and scored seven touchdowns. These statistics demonstrate the high-level impact he can provide if he successfully navigates the return process and re-establishes himself in the league.