Comfort Carts Bring Support to Rockyview General Hospital Families

Rockyview General Hospital introduces comfort carts with snacks and essentials for families. The program aims to connect with patients and reduce stress during difficult hospital stays.

The initiative to bring comfort to patients and their parents at Rockyview General Hospital is currently underway. A fleet of comfort carts is now roaming the halls of the facility, offering simple items designed to ease the duration of a hospital stay.

These mobile units provide essential amenities including snacks, coffee, reading materials, and hygiene items such as toothbrushes. This specific program began its operation in 2018 at the Foothills and Peter Lougheed hospitals. It marks its first introduction to Rockyview General Hospital, expanding the scope of patient support services within the health authority.

Also read Remembrance Day ‘connects us across generations,’ governor general says

Early feedback regarding the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive. Responses from families who have utilized the services indicate that the presence of these carts provides a tangible source of relief during their time at the facility. The addition of these resources addresses immediate practical needs for patients and visitors alike.

Vision Behind the Comfort Cart Program

Pauline Rabi, the patient care manager for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Rockyview General Hospital, emphasized that the carts serve a purpose beyond simple logistics. She stated that the carts offer more than just supplies or distractions for families in crisis.

Advertisement

Rabi explained that the initiative creates an opportunity to connect with patients' families when support is needed most. The program is designed to foster human connection during some of the most difficult times for families navigating healthcare systems.

The volunteers who circulate the carts engage directly with families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and other areas. Their goal is to help brighten the day of those staying at the hospital and to remind them that they are not alone in their journey.

Schedule and Volunteer Opportunities

Comfort carts make their rounds on a consistent schedule throughout the week. The mobile units visit the facility on Wednesdays and Saturdays to ensure regular availability for those in need.

Anyone interested in volunteering for this compassionate initiative can visit the Alberta Health Services website at AHS.ca/volunteers. The health authority is seeking community members to join the team and assist with distributing items to patients and families.

Advertisement

The program continues to grow as more volunteers join the effort. The expansion of the team allows for more frequent interactions and greater coverage across different units within the hospital.

Impact on Patient Experience

The introduction of these carts has a direct impact on the patient experience at Rockyview General Hospital. By providing basic necessities, the hospital reduces stress for families who may have forgotten essential items or cannot easily leave their loved ones to procure them.

The presence of volunteers also adds a layer of emotional support. These individuals act as a bridge between the clinical environment and the personal needs of patients and their relatives. This holistic approach to care is becoming increasingly important in modern healthcare settings.

As the program stabilizes at Rockyview, it is expected to become a permanent fixture in the hospital's service model. The success of the pilot at Foothills and Peter Lougheed hospitals provides a strong foundation for its continued operation at Rockyview.