Adam Closter in Colwood, B.C. creates 3D-printed figures for his deck. Kids Theo and Eden react to the colorful toys. This act spreads kindness in the neighborhood.

Residents of Colwood, B.C. have discovered an unexpected source of daily delight on a local home deck, where colorful 3D-printed figures now peer out at passersby. The initiative began when siblings Theo and Eden noticed unusual items displayed above their walking route, sparking a chain reaction of neighborhood joy and creative inspiration.

The Origin of the Deck Display

For some time, Theo and his younger sister Eden looked forward to their daily walks past a specific house because of the unique deck design. The railing featured round holes that allowed their dogs to poke their heads through, enabling the pets to see other dogs and humans. Theo noted that the dogs always seemed positive, believing the animals were enjoying the nice weather. This routine changed one day when the siblings spotted something different on the railing. Theo observed colorful objects, and upon closer inspection, they realized the figures were 3D-printed French fries. These characters emerged from a red container that featured two legs and a pair of googly eyes. Eden laughed at the absurdity of the fry figures, which lacked ears but possessed distinct, quirky features.

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Adam Closter's Creative Process

The man behind the creations is Adam Closter, who originally used his 3D printer to make toys for pets and components for household projects. The turning point occurred when Adam heard a little girl exclaim the word French fries as she passed his home. This simple moment of excitement inspired him to craft a couple of fry figures to give to the children the next time they walked by. Theo expressed excitement upon receiving the toys, while Eden embraced a fry figure with her name printed on the box. Adam realized that the simplest things can bring happiness, prompting him to create all sorts of colorful characters to display on the deck. He also began giving away these creations to anyone who expressed interest, aiming to inspire people passing by to smile.

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Community Reaction and Family Impact

The display has become a highlight for Theo and Eden, who now count on seeing the latest additions to the deck. Their mother, Katie, observes that her children relish the arrival of each new creation. Theo points out the variety of figures sitting on the deck, noting that there are now more than a dozen characters. The collection includes a lizard, an avocado, a hot dog, and a candy corn, all featuring legs poking out and googly eyes staring out at the street. Adam emphasizes that it does not take much to bring joy to the world around you, a sentiment echoed by the family. The children now receive new creatures regularly, adding to the growing lineup of cheerful figures that brighten the neighborhood.

Passing the Kindness Forward

The most significant impact of Adam's initiative is revealed during the kids' walk back home, where they decide where to place their new toys. Theo asks Eden whether he should put his new figure in his room or on the deck. He ultimately decides to place it on their own deck railing. Although their home railing does not have holes for their dog to poke out of, they have room next to their new fry figures to inspire their neighbors to smile. Theo feels inspired to pay the kindness forward, demonstrating that the small gesture from Adam has created a ripple effect in the community. As Theo walks home with a smile, he reiterates a simple but powerful message: you should be kind to everyone. This act of generosity has transformed a simple walk into a meaningful tradition of spreading joy.