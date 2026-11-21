Zach Werenski scored with 3:28 left in regulation as the Columbus Blue Jackets topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday, extending Toronto's winless streak to nine games. The Maple Leafs are now 0-8-1 over their last nine and have won just one of their previous twelve games.

Zach Werenski scored with 3:28 remaining in regulation as the Columbus Blue Jackets battled back late to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Toronto, extending the Maple Leafs winless streak to nine games.

Werenski also added an assist for a two-point night. Adam Fantilli contributed a goal and an assist, while Damon Severson and Matthew Knies supplied the rest of the offence for Columbus, which improved to 9-12-0 on the season. Severson celebrated his goal with teammate Kent Johnson in Toronto. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets.

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Maple Leafs Extend Winless Streak to Nine Games

The Maple Leafs, who dropped to 8-14-3, got goals from Auston Matthews, Jake McCabe and Teddy Blueger. Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 31 stops in the loss. The Maple Leafs are now 0-8-1 over their last nine games. That stretch includes Thursday's blown 3-0 lead against the Los Angeles Kings, which ended in a 4-3 shootout loss.

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Toronto has won just one of its previous twelve games, posting a 1-10-1 record over that span. Columbus has now won two straight after beating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Chicago on Thursday. Toronto previously picked up a 6-2 decision over Columbus on Oct. 20 in Columbus. A pivotal moment came when Maple Leafs winger William Nylander turned the puck over with under five minutes to go in regulation in his own zone.

Knies then scored against his former team to tie the game 3-3. Knies, who was part of the package going the other way for Kirill Marchenko in late September, suited up for the first time as a visitor at Scotiabank Arena. The big forward played 240 games for Toronto across parts of four seasons, including a career-high 66 points in 2025-26.

Blue Jackets Look Ahead to New Jersey Game

Matthews has scored in seven straight home games against the Blue Jackets, matching Ryan O'Reilly for the longest active goal streak by a player against a single franchise. O'Reilly, a centre for the Nashville Predators, has scored in seven straight home games against the Vegas Golden Knights. Marchenko, acquired from Columbus on the eve of the regular season, took part in Saturday's morning skate wearing a red non-contact jersey. He continues to recover from a lower-body injury suffered Oct. 26.

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Toronto made veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson a healthy scratch for the matchup, a decision that coincided with the team's ongoing struggles. The Blue Jackets enter their next game with momentum. They are scheduled to visit the New Jersey Devils on Monday. The Maple Leafs will travel to face the New York Islanders on Monday as they look to snap their nine-game winless streak.

Toronto will need to address its late-game execution to avoid extending the streak further. The latest loss marks a difficult period for the Maple Leafs, who have failed to secure a win in their last nine outings.