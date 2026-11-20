The Indianapolis Colts cut ties with injured starter Anthony Jones and re-sign Ryan Richardson for the final six games of the season, evaluating his performance as a potential long-term solution despite suspension risks.

The Indianapolis Colts have officially moved on from starting quarterback Anthony Jones, replacing him with Ryan Richardson for the remainder of the season. Head coach Shane Steichen announced the roster change on Thursday, ending Jones' tenure in Indianapolis just over a year after the team invested significant resources into securing his services. This decision comes after a difficult 2026 campaign that saw the team struggle to find consistent offensive rhythm following earlier injuries.

Jones Contract And Injury History

Jones originally joined the Colts via free agency in March 2025, agreeing to a one-year, $14 million contract. He successfully beat out Richardson for the starting job last season, completing a strong performance that included throwing for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns, marking the second-highest totals of his career at that time. His promising trajectory was derailed when he suffered a fibula fracture and later an Achilles tear, cutting his season short after an 8-2 start.

Also read Why can't Richardson beat out struggling Jones as Colts QB1?

In response to his potential, the Colts invested heavily in March of the previous year, signing Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension. The front office also secured a four-year, $112 million deal for leading receiver Alec Pierce, signaling a clear intent to build upon the early success of the 2025 season. These extensions were designed to anchor the offense, but recurring health issues and performance struggles prevented the team from capitalizing on that initial momentum.

Performance Drop And Trade Failures

The team entered sell mode before the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline as the 2026 season progressed poorly. Over the course of 11 games this year, Jones threw for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also faced significant pressure, being sacked 27 times in that span. The decline in production and protection ultimately led management to seek other options rather than retaining a struggling starter.

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Although the Minnesota Vikings, Jones' former team, and the Baltimore Ravens expressed interest in acquiring the 29-year-old quarterback, those trade attempts were unsuccessful. With no partner found to absorb his contract and performance dip, the organization decided to make an internal adjustment rather than continue exploring external trade avenues for a player who no longer fit their immediate needs.

Richardson Return And Fifth Year Option

Richardson is returning to the starting role, marking his first start since 2024 and only his fifth appearance over the past two seasons. In 2024, he threw for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Colts view this final stretch of the season as a critical tryout period for Richardson, particularly as they look toward the 2027 roster construction. His status is heavily tied to the team's decision on his fifth-year option in April.

The fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft had previously requested a trade, but the organization was unable to find a partner before the deadline. Now, with the final six games of the season remaining, Richardson will serve as the starting quarterback. This situation is complicated by the looming possibility of a four-game suspension, adding urgency to his performance in these remaining contests.

Stakeholder Reactions And Future Outlook

Shane Steichen defended Jones prior to the change, praising him as the ultimate competitor and teammate. Steichen noted that Jones brought immense toughness to the football team, stating he had nothing but good things to say about his character. Despite this respect, Steichen indicated he would evaluate everything following the loss to the Texans before making the final call to move on and bring Richardson back into the fold.

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Richardson approached the transition with a professional mindset, emphasizing that he would continue preparing as if he were the starter regardless of the coaching decision. He focused on his daily routine, showing up to work and maintaining his preparation standards to ensure he was ready whenever his number was called. This approach underscores his desire to secure a long-term role with the team despite the uncertainty surrounding his option year and potential suspension.