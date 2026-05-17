Colourful Parachutes: A Playful Approach to Museum Exhibitions

The exhibition Colourful Parachutes at Toronto’s Power Plant reimagines the traditional museum experience by focusing on play and interaction. It offers a space for children to exert their agency and treat the gallery as a space where things can be made, moved, played with, tried out, tested, and touched. The exhibition features works by artists who have worked with children and are interested in their free play and agency. It also includes entry points for more introspective children who prefer a quieter environment.

The exhibition Colourful Parachutes at Toronto’s Power Plant challenges the traditional role of museums by making play the focus, inviting visitors to touch, climb, and tinker with art.

It features works by world-class artists who have worked with children and are interested in their agency and free play. The exhibition offers entry points for both open-ended and rule-loving children, with stop-motion animations, a meditative video work, and a colouring sheet designed by the artist. It also includes a Creative Hub with a peaceful lounge space and a workshop where visitors can complete a work by a South African artist





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Playful Approach Free Play Agency Children's Art World-Class Artists Playground Fixtures Stop-Motion Animations Meditative Video Work Colouring Sheet Creative Hub Workshop Playground Helicoptering Docents Millennial Parents Natural Consequences Social Practice Pedagogy Funding Cuts Offsetting

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