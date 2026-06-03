Colorado Eagles Take 2-1 Lead in Western Conference Finals

The Colorado Eagles beat the Chicago Wolves 3-2 to win Game Three and take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Colorado made a statement with authority in the opening period, outshooting Chicago 18-4.

The Colorado Eagles beat the Chicago Wolves 3-2 to win Game Three and take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals . Colorado made a statement with authority in the opening period, outshooting Chicago 18-4.

This included 13 straight shots in a span of 12:40 minutes that was begging for and eventually got the game-opening goal for the Eagles by forward Chase Bradley to put Colorado up 1-0 after the first period. Chicago did rebound back in the second period, outshooting the Eagles 18-11 albeit producing just one shot in their only power play of the game. But the Wolves just couldn't find the an open gap past Colorado goalie Trent Miner.

Instead, Eagles forward Tye Felhaber scored at the 17:14 mark to put the Avs AHL affiliates up 2-0 after 40 minutes. The third period started with the Eagles having 1:45 minutes left in their third power play. Before Colorado could even register a shot, Chicago went the other way on a short-handed opportunity with defenseman and AHL All-Star Domenick Fensore scoring from the slot 31 seconds into the frame to cut the Wolves' deficit in half at 2-1.

Including that shot, Chicago would barely outshoot 7-5 for the next 11:41 minutes, but the Wolves had a span of 2:55 minutes where they put up four straight shots with the first one being the equalizer courtesy of defenseman Cal Foote to level the score at two apiece. The Eagles responded by kicking into high gear for the remainder of the period, outshooting the Wolves 6-1 with the final shot of the game being the game-winner by forward Ivan Ivan with 51 seconds left in regulation and giving Game Three to the Eagles.

Chicago Wolves goalie Cayden Primeau made 36 saves off 39 shots for a save percentage of 0.923





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