Colorado Buffaloes beat Kansas State in overtime Big 12 win on Halloween

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in overtime on Halloween, securing their first Big 12 victory of the season and snapping a five-game losing streak.

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in overtime on Saturday afternoon, ending a prolonged slump and securing a crucial conference victory. The win occurred on Halloween at Folsom Field, adding a festive layer to the celebration as costumed students rushed the field. This marks the Buffaloes' first Big 12 win of the current season and their first overall since October 11, 2025. The victory also snapped a five-game losing streak and ended a drought at home, where they had not won since beating Weber State on September 12.

Halloween celebration follows overtime victory

Seconds after the final whistle, the goalposts were taken down while the crowd poured onto the field. Students in costumes joined the rush, creating a visually striking scene as they celebrated the hard-fought win. The timing of the game on Halloween added to the spectacle, with fans embracing the holiday spirit alongside the athletic triumph. The Buffaloes improved their overall record to three wins and five losses with this significant conference victory.

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Isaac Wilson seals win with touchdown pass

Colorado appeared poised to win in regulation, but Kansas State scored a touchdown with only two seconds remaining on the clock. The Wildcats attempted a two-point conversion to take the lead, but the Buffaloes called a timeout to stop the clock. After the timeout, Kansas State successfully kicked the extra point, sending the game into overtime. In the extra period, the Wildcats received the ball first but settled for a field goal.

Colorado then drove down the field, with quarterback Isaac Wilson delivering a precise pass to tight end Charlie Williams. The throw covered eleven yards, resulting in the game-winning touchdown. This clutch performance by Wilson and Williams secured the victory for the Buffaloes and provided a much-needed boost for the program. The touchdown highlighted the offensive capabilities of the team under the current coaching staff.

Colorado ties season win total from last year

This victory ties Colorado with its win total from the previous season, marking a pivotal moment in the fourth season of the Deion Sanders era. The program has exceeded four wins only once during this period, achieving a nine and four record in 2024. That successful season concluded the collegiate careers of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who were central figures in the team's recent history. The current team is working to build on that legacy with consistent performance.

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Colorado has four remaining games this season and must win three of them to achieve bowl eligibility. The team will face Arizona State in the following week, continuing their conference play. This schedule offers multiple opportunities to improve their standing in the league and secure their postseason status.

Remaining schedule tests Big 12 prospects

After Arizona State, the Buffaloes will face a challenging stretch including No. 18 Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF. All of these matchups are conference games, providing four additional chances to add to their league win total. Securing more victories in these games is essential for the team's long-term goals and conference standing.

A second conference win this season would mark only the second time in the Sanders era that the Buffaloes have won at least two games in the Big 12. This statistic underscores the difficulty of the conference and the significance of each victory. The team must maintain focus and execution to capitalize on the remaining opportunities. The Buffaloes will look to carry the momentum from this Halloween win into the rest of the season.

For Kansas State, the loss drops their overall record to four wins and four losses. Their record in the Big 12 now stands at one win and four losses. The Wildcats will conclude their season with games against No. 24 Oklahoma State, TCU, No. 22 Arizona, and Iowa State. These remaining opponents present significant challenges as they look to finish the season on a positive note. The outcome of these games will determine their final standing and postseason eligibility.

The contrast between the two teams is evident in their current trajectories. Colorado is building momentum and aiming for bowl eligibility, while Kansas State fights to salvage their season. The emotional high of the field rush and the festive atmosphere at Folsom Field highlighted the importance of this win for the university community. The victory serves as a turning point for the Buffaloes as they navigate the rest of their schedule.

Coaches and players alike emphasized the importance of staying focused despite the celebratory nature of the event. The win on Halloween provided a memorable moment for the fans, but the team must now refocus on the upcoming tough conference matchups. The ability to close out a tight game against Kansas State demonstrates resilience and strategic execution. This performance bodes well for their prospects in the remaining games.

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The Deion Sanders era continues to evolve, with each season bringing new narratives and challenges. The team's ability to bounce back from a five-game losing streak and secure a conference win shows progress. The support from the fans, especially during such a festive occasion, underscores the strong connection between the university and its athletic programs. As the season winds down, every game carries significant weight for both teams involved.

The Buffaloes will rely on the performance of key players like Isaac Wilson to lead them through the final stretch. The offensive production against Kansas State suggests that the team can compete with top-tier opponents. Maintaining this level of play is crucial for achieving their goals. The defensive effort in stopping the two-point conversion and forcing overtime was also a critical component of the victory.

Looking ahead, the focus will shift to preparing for Arizona State and the subsequent conference games. The team must address any areas for improvement while building on the confidence gained from this win. The Big 12 conference is highly competitive, and consistency is key to success. The Buffaloes have shown they can win close games, a trait that will be valuable in the final weeks of the season.

The Kansas State Wildcats will now look to regroup and prepare for their final four games. Despite the loss, they still have a chance to improve their record and finish the season strong. The remaining schedule against ranked opponents and conference rivals will test their depth and determination. Each game will be crucial for their postseason aspirations and overall season evaluation.

The Halloween victory for Colorado serves as a bright spot in a challenging season. It highlights the potential for growth and success under the current leadership. The fan reaction and the festive atmosphere added to the significance of the moment, making it a memorable event in recent college football history. The team must now translate this excitement into consistent performance on the field.

As the season progresses, the focus will remain on achieving bowl eligibility and improving the conference record. The Buffaloes have the talent and the opportunity to make a strong finish. The support from the student body and the broader community will continue to be a vital factor in their success. The coming weeks will be decisive in determining the final outcome of the season for both teams.