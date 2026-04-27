Colorado Avalanche Sweep Los Angeles Kings, Advance to Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche completed a first-round playoff sweep of the Los Angeles Kings with a 5-1 victory in Game 4, advancing to the second round. Nathan MacKinnon led the scoring with two goals and an assist, while the team’s strong defensive play and depth secured the win. The series also marked the end of Anze Kopitar’s storied career with the Kings.

The Colorado Avalanche secured a dominant 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, completing a sweep and advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Nathan MacKinnon led the charge with two goals and an assist, while Devon Toews and Nicolas Roy added crucial third-period goals to seal the win. Cale Makar also contributed with a goal, and Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves to help the top-seeded Avalanche, who won the Presidents’ Trophy, move on to face the winner of the Dallas-Minnesota series.

Colorado’s defensive strategy was a key factor in their success, as they limited the Kings to just five goals across the four-game series. Coach Jared Bednar praised his team’s commitment to defense, noting that while the high-powered Avalanche lineup might prefer a more offensive approach, they understood the need to adapt their playstyle to counter the Kings’ defensive strength.

Bednar acknowledged that the team’s focus on defense might shift in the next round but emphasized that the players had executed the game plan perfectly against Los Angeles. The Avalanche’s ability to shut down a Kings team known for its defensive prowess and offensive threats demonstrated their readiness to compete for the Stanley Cup.

The series also marked the end of an era for the Los Angeles Kings, as captain Anze Kopitar played his final NHL game after announcing his retirement in September. Kopitar, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and a two-time Selke Trophy winner, was a central figure in the Kings’ Stanley Cup victories in 2012 and 2014 and had served as captain for the past decade. The Kings’ fans showed their appreciation for Kopitar with chants of 'Kopi! Kopi!

' in the final minutes of the game, and he received standing ovations during his last shifts. Despite the emotional farewell, the Kings’ playoff struggles continued, as they suffered their eighth consecutive postseason defeat and seventh straight first-round exit since their last Cup win. For the Avalanche, the sweep provided a well-deserved break before the second round, with at least five days off and potentially more if the Dallas-Minnesota series extends.

Cale Makar highlighted the team’s resilience, noting that they had weathered the Kings’ challenges and found ways to shut down their offensive threats. The Avalanche’s performance in this series underscored their depth and talent, positioning them as strong contenders for the Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, the Kings, despite their efforts, fell short against the league’s best team, with interim coach D.J. Smith and defenseman Drew Doughty acknowledging the Avalanche’s superiority. The Kings’ playoff drought since their 2014 championship continues, leaving fans and players alike reflecting on a season that ended with both disappointment and a tribute to a legendary player





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Colorado Avalanche Los Angeles Kings Anze Kopitar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White scores twice, Whitecaps beat RapidsBrian White scored twice and the Vancouver Whitecaps extended their winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Read more »

Avalanche enter Game 4 with a chance to close out KingsThe Los Angeles Kings know all about coming back from a 3-0 deficit in the NHL playoffs.

Read more »

Avalanche hold off Kings to take 3-0 series leadCale Makar scored the tiebreaking goal, Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche moved to the brink of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Read more »

Whitecaps Defeat Rapids 3-1 After Early Goals and VAR CheckThe Vancouver Whitecaps secured a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids thanks to goals from Cheikh Sabaly, Brian White (two goals), and a resilient performance after a disallowed goal. The game also featured a controversial goal by Colorado that was reviewed by VAR.

Read more »

With help from robot umpire, Rockies beat Mets for third series win; NY’s 14th loss in 16 gamesColorado avoided falling behind when the robot umpire changed Brett Baty’s bases-loaded walk to an inning-ending called third strike in the first, and Jose Quintana got his first win of the season as the Rockies sent the New York Mets to their 14th loss in 16 games, 3-1 in a doubleheader opener Sunday.

Read more »

Chase Dollander leads Rockies to sweep of Mets with dominant startChase Dollander pitched seven strong innings in his first start of the year, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 3-0 win over the New York Mets, completing a three-game sweep. The Rockies won both games of a doubleheader, while the Mets fell to 9-19 and suffered their fourth series sweep of the season. Dollander set career highs in innings and pitches, while the Mets' struggling offense managed just 10 hits in the doubleheader.

Read more »