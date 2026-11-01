Colorado Avalanche Beat Calgary Flames 5-2 With MacKinnon And Lehkonen Scoring

Colorado Avalanche defeat Calgary Flames 5-2. Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen lead the way as Cale Makar records four assists in a decisive victory.

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday night in Denver. Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals while Nathan MacKinnon contributed one goal and an assist. The win marks the second consecutive victory for Colorado against teams playing the second night of a back-to-back schedule.

Strong Offensive Performance From Avalanche

Colorado dominated the offensive end of the ice with a balanced attack. Martin Necas and Brock Nelson also found the back of the net for the home team. Defenceman Cale Makar was instrumental in the playmaking, recording four assists on the night. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood protected the net with twenty-five saves.

Also read Calgary Flames Beat Seattle Kraken 6-2 as Coronato Shines

The Avalanche have shown resilience recently by winning two straight games against opponents on the second night of a back-to-back. They previously defeated New Jersey on Wednesday. This matchup served as their test against Calgary less than twenty-four hours after the Flames defeated Seattle. Calgary had to rely on their number three goaltender for this contest.

Flames Struggle With Goaltending Change

Calgary faced Arsenii Sergeev in net for the first time this season. Sergeev made twenty-nine saves during his second career start. He was recalled from the American Hockey League after the team placed Devin Cooley on the injured list due to a lower-body injury. Sergeev attempted to keep the game close but struggled to contain the high-powered Avalanche offense.

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Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil scored for Calgary to attempt a comeback. Farabee netted a goal to narrow the gap early in the second period. Pospisil added another goal just under two minutes into the third period. Despite these efforts, the Flames could not overcome the early deficit and defensive lapses.

Injury Updates And Penalty Trouble

The game saw significant injury concerns for both squads. Colorado lost defenceman Josh Manson for two months after he injured his ankle against the Devils. In this game, Brock Nelson exited the second period after taking a shot by Cale Makar off the side of his helmet. Nelson had scored earlier in the period but had to skate to the bench and down the tunnel for evaluation.

Nelson managed to return to play in the third period after the medical check. On the disciplinary front, Colorado was not whistled for any penalties. Calgary took three penalties, including a double-minor late in the third period. This lack of disciplinary pressure allowed the Avalanche to maintain control and secure the five-goal margin.

Key Moments And Next Matches

The turning point came in the first ten minutes of the second period. Colorado scored three goals during this span to take a commanding four-to-zero lead. Nelson capped the burst, followed quickly by goals from Necas and Lehkonen. Lehkonen deflected a shot from Makar at the forty-nine second mark of the third period to make it five-to-two.

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Blackwood made critical stops to preserve the lead after MacKinnon opened the scoring late in the first period. He stopped Matt Coronato with eighty-five seconds remaining in the first. He then denied Farabee twelve seconds into the second period. These saves kept Calgary within striking distance for much of the game.

The Avalanche will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. The Flames will visit the San Jose Sharks on the same day. Both teams will look to build on this momentum as they continue their regular season campaigns in the Western Conference.