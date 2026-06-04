Colorado Appeals Court Orders New Trials for Paramedics in Elijah McClain Death

An appeals court overturned the criminally negligent homicide convictions of two Aurora paramedics who injected Elijah McClain with ketamine, ordering new trials over flawed jury instructions.

The Colorado Court of Appeals has overturned the criminally negligent homicide convictions of two Aurora paramedics involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, ordering new trials.

The ruling, issued Thursday, found that jury instructions on the charge were flawed. However, the court upheld the assault conviction of paramedic Peter Cichuniec. The decision returns the case to a lower court, reigniting debate over accountability in police custody deaths. McClain, a 23-year-old Black massage therapist, was stopped by police while walking home from a convenience store in Aurora, Colorado.

Officers placed him in a neck hold, and paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Cichuniec injected him with a large dose of the sedative ketamine. McClain went into cardiac arrest and died three days later. The case initially saw no charges due to an inconclusive autopsy, but after nationwide protests following George Floyd's death, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser reopened the investigation. A grand jury indicted the paramedics and three police officers.

In 2023, a jury found Cooper and Cichuniec guilty of criminally negligent homicide, and Cichuniec guilty of second-degree assault. Cichuniec was sentenced to five years in prison but was released early in 2024 to four years of probation. The appeals court ruling now sends the case back for retrial on the homicide charges. Critics argue the decision undermines accountability, while supporters say it corrects legal errors.

The case has sparked discussions about the use of ketamine and the excited delirium diagnosis in police encounters. MiDian Shofner, CEO of the Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership, called the ruling one of the most divisive judicial decisions in recent Colorado memory. The ruling does not affect the convictions of the police officers involved, who were previously sentenced. The McClain family has expressed disappointment, emphasizing the need for justice.

The appeal process continues, with the attorney general's office committed to defending the original convictions. The case highlights ongoing tensions between law enforcement, medical responders, and communities of color





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Elijah Mcclain Paramedics Appeals Court Ketamine Accountability

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