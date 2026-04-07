Colombian Police Arrest 23 Members of Violent Criminal Group El Mesa, Disrupting Drug Trafficking and Homicide Operations

Colombian authorities have successfully dismantled a major criminal organization, El Mesa, arresting 23 individuals involved in homicides, drug trafficking, and other violent crimes. The operation, coordinated between the National Police and the Office of the Attorney General, targeted the group's activities in Bogotá and resulted in the seizure of illicit funds and weapons. The arrest of Nías, the head of a hit squad, while wearing a Taylor Swift hoodie, unexpectedly became a social media sensation. El Mesa, which originated in Antioquia, had expanded its operations to Bogotá, utilizing various tactics to maintain control and evade law enforcement. The operation disrupted their financial operations and is expected to have a significant impact on their ability to carry out future crimes.

You're on the list! Expect to receive your first email very soon! Join our newsletter for the best content. We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! Want to get the funniest posts in your inbox? Please select at least one option I want to receive content once a day in my inbox We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click.

Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! Please select at least one option I want to receive content once a day in my inbox We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters! We value your inbox – it's free and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. In a significant law enforcement operation, Colombian police have arrested 23 members of El Mesa, a violent criminal group notorious for its involvement in homicides and trafficking of illegal substances and weapons. The group's criminal activities were centered in Bogotá, where they utilized tactics such as posing as taxi drivers to distribute their illicit products and renting short-term homes to serve as storage facilities. The organization, originally hailing from Antioquia, had extended its operations to Bogotá since 2012, employing various strategies to maintain territorial control and evade law enforcement. Distribution networks included neighborhoods like La Gaitana, Fontanar, and Villa Cindy, as well as locations like parking lots, nightclubs, and public roads. The operation was a coordinated effort between the National Police and the Office of the Attorney General, involving 15 simultaneous raids across the city. The operation is reported to have impacted the group's illicit finances significantly, reportedly by nearly 550 million Colombian pesos per month, equivalent to approximately $135,000. These funds were allegedly used to procure weapons and support the logistical expansion of their criminal operations. Key figures within El Mesa, such as Alejo, accused of orchestrating homicides in Bogotá, and Tavo, responsible for planning and executing targeted attacks against those who attempted to sell illegal substances without authorization, were also identified. A notable aspect of the arrest operation was the capture of Nías, identified as the head of a hit squad. During his arrest, Nías was seen wearing a gray Taylor Swift '1989' hoodie. This detail sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users commenting on the unexpected intersection of the pop star's fandom and the criminal activity. Nías, who reportedly began his criminal activities at age 13, is believed to be responsible for at least 50 homicides across different regions in Colombia. Law enforcement officials believe that El Mesa members frequently changed locations to evade detection, relocating to different regions when they suspected police investigation. According to Coroner Elver Alfonso, when members realized they were being investigated by police, they were immediately moved to other regions. Police Commander Giovanni Cristancho noted that the group's modus operandi involved relocating criminals to different areas once authorities identified them. Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán stated that El Mesa members generated extreme violence and were linked to at least six homicides in the capital, including cases where bodies were abandoned in bags. Additionally, several members were believed to be responsible for more killings within and outside the city. The arrested individuals face charges related to homicides, trafficking of illegal substances, forced disappearances, and illegal possession of firearms, reflecting the scope of El Mesa's criminal activities. This investigation highlights the complex challenges law enforcement faces in combating organized crime, including the sophisticated tactics employed by criminal groups and the importance of interagency collaboration to effectively disrupt their operations. The successful operation disrupted the group's operations and financial resources, preventing further criminal activity and safeguarding the safety of the public. The police operation has dealt a significant blow to the criminal group, preventing further criminal activity and safeguarding the safety of the public. The operation reportedly impacted the group’s illicit finances by nearly 550 million Colombian pesos per month ($135,000), which were used to acquire weapons and for logistics to expand its criminal operations





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colombia El Mesa Crime Drug Trafficking Homicide

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Regina police looking for suspect in assault with weapon investigation: Crime StoppersRegina Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to an assault with a weapon investigation.

Read more »

Cardston, Alta., man arrested after fleeing police on motorcycleA Cardston, Alta., man faces several charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop this month.

Read more »

Toronto police seek 2 suspects in Church-Wellesley assaultToronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in an assault investigation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Read more »

Victim was thrown to the ground, attacked and robbed: policePolice say three young people threw a youth to the ground before kicking and punching them and stealing several items

Read more »

Barrie man fails breath test after crash, half-empty alcohol found in vehicle: policeA Barrie man, 35, is facing impaired driving charges after a late-night crash in an Anne Street South parking lot last week.

Read more »

Prince Albert Police investigating after man dies in hospital following ‘altercation’The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating after a man who had been involved in a fight late last month died in hospital over the weekend.

Read more »