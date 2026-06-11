Colombia National Team Begins Preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Guadalajara, Mexico

The Colombia National Team has arrived in Guadalajara, Mexico, to continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. After completing a rigorous physical reconditioning stage in California, the squad led by Néstor Lorenzo has chosen Atlas FC's Academia AGA as their official base camp.

The Colombia National Team has arrived in Guadalajara , Mexico , to continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. After completing a rigorous physical reconditioning stage in California, the squad led by Néstor Lorenzo has chosen Atlas FC's Academia AGA as their official base camp .

This modern sports complex will serve as the team's main operations and training center during the group stage of the tournament. The selection of Academia AGA was made after rigorous technical inspections by FIFA and the Colombian Football Federation. With the facilities fully at their disposal, the coaching staff will focus on helping the players adapt to the conditions and fine-tune the final tactical details before their debut on the world's biggest stage





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Colombia National Team FIFA World Cup 2026™ Preparations Base Camp Academia AGA Guadalajara Mexico

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