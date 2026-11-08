Egypt train collision kills 7 and injures over 100 south of Cairo

Two trains collided in al-Ayyat district in Giza province, killing seven people including the conductor and injuring more than 100 others. The Chief Prosecutor's office said investigators arrived at the site as emergency teams worked to clear the wreckage.

Seven people were killed and over 100 others injured when two trains collided Sunday south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the Chief Prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The office also said the train's conductor was among those killed. The Chief Prosecutor's office said late Sunday its investigators had arrived at the site. The crash occurred in al-Ayyat district in Giza province, about 52 kilometres (32 miles) south of Cairo, when a train traveling to the southwestern Fayoum province crashed into the rear of a train heading to the southern province of Aswan, according to the Transportation Ministry.

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Officials Investigate Train Crash Details

One of the trains derailed, it said, but did not specify which. An inspection indicated that the crash took place when the Giza-Fayyoum train collided with the last carriage of the Cairo-Aswan train, officials said. That train was stationary on the same track and traveling in the same direction, according to the officials. An earlier tally from the Health Ministry said at least four people were killed and 88 others were wounded.

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The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, it said. Ayman Gamal, a resident of Kafr Girza in al-Ayyat where the crash occurred, said people living nearby rushed to the scene, pulled out survivors and called ambulances. Gamal said he saw around 80 of the injured being taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals. Some passengers were trapped inside one of the carriages of the stationary train and were dead when they were pulled out, he said.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a social media post that he ordered a prompt investigation into the crash to hold those responsible accountable. Emergency teams and cranes were dispatched to the scene to clear the wreckage and restore train services to their normal schedule as soon as possible, the Egyptian Railway Authority said. Train derailments and crashes are common in Egypt, where the railway system has a history of mismanagement and poor maintenance of equipment.

Egyptian Railways Face Safety Challenges

In recent years, the government announced modernization initiatives to improve its railways. Last September, a train driver and his assistant were injured after two freight trains collided in the same district. Egypt's deadliest train crash was in 2002, when more than 300 people were killed after a fire broke out on an overnight train journeying from Cairo to southern Egypt.