Collin Boucher-Gionet Sentencing Delayed After Disgraceful Case Details

Sentencing for Collin Boucher-Gionet is postponed following shocking revelations that victim Aylissa Rovere drowned after being placed in a septic tank while alive. Read full details.

A scheduled sentencing hearing for Collin Boucher-Gionet has been delayed until next month. The man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and indignity to a body in May regarding the death of Aylissa Rovere. Rovere, 32, was reported missing in the fall of 2024, sparking a lengthy investigation by local authorities.

Court Proceedings Pause Amidst Defense Concerns

The sentencing was originally set for Friday, but the court heard victim impact statements from Rovere's family, including her two children, before the date concluded. The Crown prosecutor requested a twelve-year prison sentence for the convicted man. However, the defense raised specific concerns during the proceedings, which resulted in the judge adjourning the case. This pause allows for further legal motions to be prepared before the final judgment is delivered.

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Forensic Evidence Reveals Tragic Circumstances

Collin Boucher-Gionet is accused of causing the death of Aylissa Rovere after waking up from intoxication to find her motionless and cold. He believed she was already deceased at that moment. Court documents indicate he began digging a grave on the rural property north of Stony Plain. He also prepared materials to burn her body before deciding to dispose of it differently.

Septic Tank Incident Leads to Conviction

Instead of burying or burning the body, Boucher-Gionet dumped it into a nearby septic tank on the property. A subsequent autopsy provided a devastating clarification of the timeline and cause of death. The forensic evidence proved that Aylissa Rovere was still alive when she was placed in the tank. She ultimately died from drowning while inside the structure, contradicting the defendant's initial belief.

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Legal Strategy Shifts With New Applications

Collin Boucher-Gionet is scheduled to return to court next month for further proceedings. During this upcoming hearing, his legal team may file an application to strike his previous guilty pleas from the record. Alternatively, both the prosecution and defense sides could present a joint submission to the judge. This procedural step highlights the complex legal maneuvers continuing even after a guilty plea has been entered.

Victim Impact Statements Highlight Family Trauma

The delay in sentencing provided a platform for Aylissa Rovere's immediate family to speak directly to the court. Her two children were among those who provided impact statements regarding the loss of their mother. These personal accounts underscore the severe emotional toll on the victim's loved ones. The court now pauses to allow for the final legal assessments before Collin Boucher-Gionet learns his official sentence.