The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it is not investigating Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski over remarks he made to a parliamentary committee about medical assistance in dying. The decision follows a Commons Speaker ruling and a complaint from a woman seeking MAID for persistent mental disorders.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it is not investigating Marcus Powlowski, the member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, over comments he made about medical assistance in dying.

The college confirmed the decision but did not give a reason. Spokesperson Laura Zilke said the college is aware of a ruling by Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia and will review any correspondence from the House of Commons. The complaint came from Claire Brosseau, a 49-year-old woman who has reported attempting to access medical assistance in dying for persistent mental disorders that began when she was a child.

Also read Liberal Chair Supports Splitting MAID Votes on Mental Illness and Advance Requests

Complaint Over MAID Comments

Brosseau said she was triggered by what she called Powlowski's irresponsible, thoughtless and dangerous words. Powlowski, who is a physician and chaired the parliamentary committee on MAID, filed a supplementary opinion attached to a special joint committee report published in June. In it, he wrote that there are other options for people looking to end their lives, such as illicit narcotics like fentanyl.

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He said that to his dismay it is arguably easier for his teenage sons to access fentanyl in his hometown of Thunder Bay than it is for him, a doctor, to renew his Lipitor prescription. The quote was part of Powlowski's written argument against expanding access to MAID for mental illness until fundamental concerns are addressed. He said it is impossible to determine that a person's mental illness is irremediable, as required by law.

He also raised access to mental health services and social supports. He said testimony from practitioners suggests there is no consensus on how to distinguish suicidality from rational decision-making. Brosseau told The Canadian Press that Powlowski gave people information on how to kill themselves.

Speaker Defends Parliamentary Free Speech

Earlier this week, Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia said in the House of Commons that he asked the law clerk and parliamentary counsel to write to the college to remind it that members' freedom of speech is constitutionally protected. Scarpaleggia said members should not fear professional disciplinary measures will be imposed because of the ideas they express during parliamentary proceedings.

He said members must have complete confidence that they enjoy freedom of speech in their work, and that such investigations could have a chilling effect on members of professional bodies. He said he finds that unacceptable. Powlowski told The Canadian Press he was happy with the Speaker's statement. He said his understanding is that a significant basis for privilege is to prevent exactly this kind of thing.

He described a situation where somebody who disagrees with you over a decision made in Parliament tries to go after you using some other means through some other body. He said it is an important part of the democratic process and that attempts to undermine the democratic process like this have to be addressed.

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The Speaker's move to weigh in on the investigation came about a month after Conservative MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler Matt Strauss raised the issue as a question of privilege in the House of Commons. On Oct. 20, Strauss, who is a physician, said Powlowski was facing serious legal proceedings over his contributions to a parliamentary proceeding. He said he believes that offends the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech in Parliament.

MAID Bill Moves to Committee

Powlowski said Thursday he wanted to thank Strauss for bringing the issue to the House and coming to his defence. He said Strauss did him a solid on that. The Liberal government's bill proposing changes to Canada's medical assistance in dying law will be studied by the House of Commons justice and human rights committee. It passed second reading on Tuesday.

The bill would amend the Criminal Code to allow people to make advance requests to access MAID. It also would prevent a scheduled expansion of MAID access to those suffering solely from a mental illness. Members of Parliament voted 225 to 89 to send the bill to committee. Nearly 40 Conservative MPs voted yes, despite some raising concerns about the legislation.

The Liberal government limited debate Monday on Bill C-41, which was introduced in the House late last month. MPs adopted a motion by Justice Minister Sean Fraser to limit debate at second reading to one more day, despite calls from the Opposition for more time to study the bill. Powlowski said he would have preferred to see the votes on mental illness and advance requests separated because Conservative MPs might support one but not the other.

The bill needs approval by the Commons and the Senate by March 17, the date on which the current law would extend MAID access to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. With files from Hannah Alberga. Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press.