College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. Seeks Injunction to Stop Cancer Guy's Online Cancer Consulting

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. is seeking to prevent 'Cancer Guy' Alexander Rolland from assessing patients and providing medical advice through his online cancer treatment service. The petition alleges that Rolland and his colleagues are 'conducting activities that are within the scope of the practice of medicine' and 'restricted activities by diagnosing, assessing the health of patients, recommending treatments, managing treatments, preventing disease, advising on physical health, and designing therapeutic diets.' Rolland has not responded to the petition, and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. is seeking a permanent injunction to prevent his activities, which they claim to be illegal and misleading, from continuing.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. is seeking a permanent injunction to prevent the founder of a popular online ' personalized cancer care and precision oncology service' from assessing patients and dispensing medical advice.

A petition filed in B.C. Supreme Court, supported by affidavits from two medical oncologists with B.C. Cancer, alleges that Alexander Rolland, who calls himself 'The Cancer Guy,' is violating provincial health regulations through the operation of Cancer Treatment Options and Management Inc. Rolland's activities may only be provided by regulated health practitioners, the petition states.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. claims that Rolland has overstepped the bounds of the regulations governing medicine in the province, playing 'a pivotal role in monitoring treatment plans' and 'recommending treatment to clients' described as 'patients.

' Rolland's services cost from $2,000 to $20,000 depending on the services, and clients are required to pay upfront for the services





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Alexander Rolland Cancer Guys Cancer Treatment Options And Management Personalized Cancer Care Precision Oncology Regulated Health Practitioner

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