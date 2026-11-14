College Football Kickoff Times Shifted Due to Weather Delays

Multiple college football games face new kickoff times as teams scramble to adjust travel plans after ground stops disrupted Friday evening flights across the United States.

Multiple college football matchups on the upcoming Saturday schedule have been delayed due to extensive travel disruptions that affected teams across the country. The chain reaction began Friday evening when weather-related ground stops and pilot time restrictions stranded several squads, forcing them to switch to buses or postpone their departures until the following morning. Consequently, networks and conferences have had to renegotiate start times to ensure that late-arriving players can prepare adequately for competition.

Top Ranked Matchup Delayed Three Hours

The Utah Utes will now kick off their ranked matchup against Arizona at 10:30 p.m. ET, a significant shift from the original 7:30 p.m. ET start time. The Utah flight was blocked from taking off on Friday night because the pilots' duty times had expired after the ground stop, forcing the team to wait until a mid-morning Saturday flight. This three-hour delay allows the team to arrive in Tucson with sufficient time for pregame preparations and travel recovery.

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Conference Officials Reject Sunday Proposal

Oklahoma Sooners leadership has stated that their program opposes moving their game to Sunday, despite the SEC threatening a forfeit if they refused the new Saturday date. The conflict highlights the tension between travel logistics and conference scheduling mandates, as the Sooners faced similar transportation hurdles as their opponents. The decision to keep the game on Saturday, albeit delayed, was made to maintain the integrity of the broadcast window while addressing the urgent safety concerns of late arrivals.

Arizona State and UCF Postpone Matchup

The Arizona State Sun Devils and UCF Knights have pushed their game start to 5:30 p.m. ET, a two-hour delay from the original 3:30 p.m. ET slot. Arizona State was forced to deplane and return to campus after initially preparing to fly to Florida on Friday afternoon due to the ground stop. The extended cross-country travel necessitated the later start, and the matchup will air on ESPNU to accommodate the new timeline and ensure viewer availability.

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Big 12 and SEC Adjust Broadcast Windows

Kansas and West Virginia have moved their Big 12 matchup from 5:30 p.m. ET to 3:30 p.m. ET, filling a previously occupied slot on ESPN2. Meanwhile, Auburn and Mississippi State delayed their SEC contest from noon ET to 4:15 p.m. ET after the Tigers opted to take a bus instead of flying. The late night and long bus ride required a significant adjustment to the kickoff time, demonstrating how ground transportation issues can disrupt entire afternoon scheduling blocks.

Regional Delays Impact Western Games

Travel disruptions in the Pacific Northwest and Texas have further complicated the schedule, with Baylor moving their BYU game to 7 p.m. ET and Tulane delaying their Rice matchup to 4:30 p.m. ET. Washington faced a 75-minute delay in East Lansing due to weather issues in Seattle, while FAU pushed their Tulsa game to 7:15 p.m. ET. These changes, which air on ESPN+, reflect the widespread nature of the travel crisis and the ongoing negotiations to finalize times for teams still in transit.