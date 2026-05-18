Alberta, a region known for its oil and gas industry, has subscribed to an MOU with Canada, which raises questions about the industry's stance on climate change and energy transition. The MOU aims to strengthen the province's industrial carbon price, a tool in the fight against GHG emissions, although it comes with a lower benchmark than previously. The climate emergency, with a potential Super El Niño, requires the banking and finance sectors to acknowledge the end of the fossil fuel era and invest in safer alternatives. Social media, a source of both hope and disinformation, is the topic of a call to action to limit consumption and lean towards traditional media and engaging with political leaders at the local level.

The recent memorandum of understanding between Canada and Alberta is a betrayal of the tireless efforts by volunteers and civil society organizations dedicated to holding governments accountable for climate commitments.

The industrial carbon price, despite flaws, remains a critical tool in Canada's climate arsenal. The overturning of this price could be facilitated by an affordability crisis, escalating climate impacts, and relentless opposition from politicians and social media influencers. Alberta's strengthening of its industrial carbon price, albeit at a lower benchmark, is a step in the right direction. There are however, challenges in securing the path of the pipeline through British Columbia and Indigenous lands.

The climate emergency, with a Super El Niño brewing, necessitates action from financial institutions wary of fossil fuel risks. The MOU includes commitments to facilitate investment in renewable energy projects alongside enhancing grid capacity and lowering the cost of renewable energy. With hope still present, Canadians can play a role by strengthening the industrial carbon price, investing in renewable energy, and exploring alternative news sources to counteract the spread of lies and misinformation on social media platforms





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Environment Infrastructure] Canada-Alberta MOU Industrial Carbon Price Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act Trans Mountain Pipeline Renewable Energy Climate Emergency Super El Niño Financial Institutions Alberta Oil Climate Change

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