Colin Kurz leads Winnipeg mixed curling team to undefeated Pool B start at Canadian Championship

Colin Kurz and his Winnipeg teammates remain undefeated at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship, co-leading Pool B after a second consecutive victory. The tournament continues Tuesday with three scheduled draws ahead of Saturday's medal games.

Colin Kurz and his Deer Lodge Curling Club crew from Winnipeg maintained their perfect record at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship on Monday night. They finished the second day of competition undefeated and co-leading Pool B at the West Prince Curling Club in Mill River East.

The Winnipeg team, consisting of Kurz, third Meghan Walter, second Brendan Bilawka, and lead Mackenzie Elias, secured their second straight victory with an 8-4 win over Yukon's Scott Williamson. This result improved their tournament standing to 2-0 and kept them atop their division. Kurz's team demonstrated strong play early in the match. They counted three points in the first end before surrendering a deuce in the second.

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They bounced back in the third end with another deuce to build momentum. By the conclusion of five ends, Kurz held a 6-3 lead. The team extended their advantage in the sixth end by stealing a pair of points. They then coasted to the final win, leaving Williamson's team with a 0-2 record.

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Other Pool B Teams Stay Contested

Other Pool B teams remained tightly contested. Joshua Miki's team from White Rock, British Columbia, and Sylvie Quillian of Moncton, New Brunswick, both stand at 2-1. Quillian lost 6-3 to British Columbia in the afternoon draw but rebounded with a decisive 14-1 victory over Betti Delorey of the Northwest Territories. Delorey's loss dropped the Northwest Territories to 0-3 in the standings.

Meanwhile, Miki lost 7-5 to Brent MacDougall of Nova Scotia in the evening draw. MacDougall, who is also 2-0, had previously beaten the Northwest Territories 7-4 in Sunday's opening game. Rounding out the Pool B standings, Adam Arsenault of Prince Edward Island sits at 1-2. Alongside the struggling territories, Yukon remains at 0-2.

Pool A Leaders Track Standings

The competitive nature of Pool B continues to shape the early tournament narrative. In Pool A, Felix Asselin of Quebec remains the only unbeaten team at 2-0. Saskatchewan and Scott Eaton's Newfoundland and Labrador squad are both 2-1, showing strong potential in their respective groups. Further down the standings, Andrew Hodgson of Alberta and Bryan Burgess of Northern Ontario are both 1-1.

Corey Heggestad of Ontario is 1-2, while Peter Mackey of Nunavut has fallen to 0-3. Late draw action saw Alberta edge Ontario 6-5 in a close contest. Newfoundland and Labrador secured a 6-4 victory over Nunavut, adding to their positive momentum. Action continues on Tuesday with three additional draws scheduled.

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Medal Games Set For Saturday

The field will thin as teams compete for positioning before the medal games. The medal games are scheduled for Saturday. Fans and followers can expect high-stakes curling as the top teams vie for the national title. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026. The Canadian Press provided the coverage for this ongoing championship event.