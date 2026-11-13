Colin Harris Wins 2026 True North Conservation Award for Outdoor Education

Colin Harris, founder of Take Me Outside, receives the 2026 True North Wildlife Conservation Award for his cross-country run and national outdoor education advocacy.

Colin Harris, the Banff-based founder and executive director of the non-profit Take Me Outside, has been selected to receive the Canadian Wildlife Federation's 2026 True North Wildlife Conservation nature-based education champion award. This prestigious recognition highlights his sustained advocacy for integrating outdoor learning into the standard educational curriculum across Canada.

The Transcontinental Run Origin

Harris launched his influential career in outdoor education nearly 15 years ago when he embarked on a nine-month cross-country run in 2011. He started the challenge by dipping his toe into the Atlantic Ocean and subsequently ran westward toward his finish line in Victoria, British Columbia. This 7,600-kilometre journey served as the foundational launchpad for his organization, Take Me Outside.

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The run was inspired by Terry Fox and the 1988 Winter Olympics torch relay. During the expedition, Harris visited approximately 80 schools, engaging with 20,000 students and teachers. He discussed the importance of reducing screen time and increasing time spent in natural environments, effectively demonstrating that learning is not confined to four walls.

Award and Organizational Impact

The True North Wildlife Conservation Awards are a new initiative by the Canadian Wildlife Federation designed to recognize leadership and innovation in solution-based approaches to environmental issues. Amanda Reed, interim CEO of the Canadian Wildlife Federation, stated that recipients demonstrate dedicated efforts in connecting Canadians to nature while conserving species and habitats across the country.

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Harris expressed gratitude for the honor, noting that while the award bears his name, the actual work is largely organizational. He credited the dedicated educators at Take Me Outside and partners nationwide who facilitate outdoor learning daily. This recognition validates the mission to move beyond traditional field trips and embed nature into core subjects like math and science.

Educational Philosophy and Digital Balance

Harris argues that outdoor learning involves taking standard lessons in English and science and delivering them outside the classroom. Research supports this approach, showing that increased time outdoors correlates with better academic achievement, improved self-confidence, and enhanced overall wellbeing. This philosophy has gained traction as digital technology and artificial intelligence increasingly enter educational spaces.

As AI becomes more prevalent in schools, Harris emphasizes the need for balance. He acknowledges opportunities for digital technologies to contribute to learning but questions what children might lose if they rely solely on screen-based education. Connecting youth to their community and the natural world is viewed as essential for their holistic development.

National Growth and Next Steps

The movement Harris started in 2011 continues to expand through Take Me Outside Day, celebrated annually on October 21, the day his run concluded. Over the past decade, the event has grown significantly, with 15,000 to 20,000 educators and around half a million students participating in recent years.

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While implementing outdoor learning can present logistical challenges, the positive impacts on students make the effort worthwhile. The organization remains committed to proving that education does not require students to sit at a desk, fostering a generation that values both academic rigor and environmental stewardship.