Cold Patrol 10K Raises Funds for Alberta Cancer Foundation

The Cold Patrol 10K in Calgary has grown from a small friend group run to a major charity event supporting the Alberta Cancer Foundation, with over 700 participants expected for the 2026 edition.

The Cold Patrol 10K charity run in Calgary has evolved significantly since its humble beginnings in 2023, now attracting more than 700 participants to support the Alberta Cancer Foundation. What began as a small gathering of eight friends to raise money for men's health and the Movember campaign has transformed into a substantial annual community event. Organizers are currently preparing for the fourth iteration of this popular race, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7.

Event Growth and Financial Goals

The Alberta Cancer Foundation benefits directly from the surge in participation and the dedicated efforts of the event organizers. The inaugural run in 2023 raised 30,000 dollars for the cause, demonstrating strong early community support. For the 2026 event, the organizers have set a more ambitious fundraising goal of 150,000 dollars. This target reflects the exponential growth of the event and the deepening commitment of the local running community to the fight against cancer.

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Philippe Burns, a founding member of the group, notes that the demographic of participants has shifted over the four years the event has existed. He observes that the crowd is not the typical charity event attendee but rather young, healthy individuals seeking a fun experience. The group has formally established a non-profit organization called the Patrol Foundation to manage the event. Because sponsors have covered all operational costs, one hundred percent of the ticket price paid by runners goes directly to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Community Dynamics and Atmosphere

Nyle Macleod, another founding member, emphasizes that the event fosters a positive atmosphere among like-minded people. While the race includes competitive elements for serious athletes, a significant portion of the participants run for social enjoyment. Many attendees bring friends and even dogs along for the journey through the city streets. The event culminates at Cold Garden Beverage Company, where an after-party allows runners to relax and celebrate their achievement in a casual setting.

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The partnership with Cold Garden Beverage Company has been instrumental in creating this post-race environment. The brewery has supported the event from its inception and is launching a signature drink specifically for the 2026 Cold Patrol 10K. Macleod explains that they pitched the idea of using proceeds from the drink sales to further support their cause. The rapid development from concept to printed can design felt surreal to the organizers, highlighting the strong local business support for the Patrol Foundation.

Participant Stories and Impact

Eric Shettler is participating in the run for the third consecutive year, having joined the event after becoming part of its growing community. He formed a new team called The Momentum Master Blaster Pros, a name chosen to appeal to a younger demographic despite some humorous pushback from teammates. Shettler believes the event successfully creates a space for his age group to connect over shared interests. He notes that the organizers have done an excellent job engaging this specific demographic, turning a simple run into a recurring social tradition.

Emma Dowie, who works at the pediatric oncology unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital, participates for the third time to bridge her professional life with her passion for charity. She spends weeks canvassing friends, family, and coworkers for donations before every race. Dowie states that she sees the direct impact of these donations on the lives of children with cancer daily. Her participation underscores the tangible link between the community fundraising efforts and the medical care provided at local hospitals.

Logistics and Future Plans

The 10-kilometre route for the 2026 Cold Patrol 10K begins at the Inglewood parking lot located at 712 12th Street S.E. Runners will follow the designated course through the city before finishing at Cold Garden Beverage Company. The event timing is set for Saturday, November 7, allowing participants to enjoy the crisp autumn weather while raising money for a critical cause. Organizers hope that the continued growth will allow them to exceed their 150,000 dollar goal and expand their reach in future years.

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The Patrol Foundation continues to rely on the volunteer efforts of its founding members to keep the event running smoothly. Philippe Burns expresses thrill at seeing the event outgrow its original scope of just friends and neighbors. The creation of a community that rallies behind the Alberta Cancer Foundation is a testament to the power of collective action. As the event matures, it remains a unique blend of fitness, friendship, and philanthropy in the heart of Calgary.