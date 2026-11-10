Coinbase Receives Final OCC National Trust Bank Charter Approval

The OCC grants Coinbase final national trust bank charter, enabling federal crypto custody and stablecoin operations despite traditional bank opposition.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has officially granted Coinbase the final receipt for its national trust bank charter. This regulatory milestone follows the agency's conditional approval of the request in April 2026. The OCC is the primary federal regulator responsible for supervising and regulating all national banks in the United States.

OCC Grants Final National Trust Bank Charter

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency confirmed last week that Coinbase has satisfied all necessary requirements to operate as a national trust bank. The initial conditional approval earlier in the year indicated that the cryptocurrency exchange met foundational standards. However, the company still needed to address specific outstanding regulatory conditions before receiving full authorization. Over the subsequent months, Coinbase executed the precise steps mandated by the OCC to clear these hurdles. The final approval signifies that the regulatory agency has reviewed and accepted the company's compliance framework for this new banking structure.

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Expanded Crypto Custody and Stablecoin Operations

This national charter allows Coinbase to provide crypto custody services under a federal regulatory framework. The authorization also supports the development of payment-related operations at a national level. Additionally, the approval enables Coinbase to manage stablecoin operations more comprehensively. This includes issuing tokens and managing stablecoins for other corporate entities. The federal oversight provides a clear regulatory pathway for these financial activities. It establishes a standardized environment for managing digital asset custodial responsibilities. The framework aims to integrate cryptocurrency services more closely with traditional banking protocols. This move solidifies Coinbase's position in the institutional financial market.

Limited Scope Compared to Commercial Banks

It is crucial to note that the authorization does not transform Coinbase into a conventional commercial bank. The newly established Coinbase National Trust entity cannot accept deposits from ordinary consumers. The charter also prohibits the institution from providing traditional commercial loans to individuals or small businesses. This restriction differentiates the trust bank model from full-service retail banking. The focus remains on institutional services and digital asset management. This structure allows for specialized regulatory treatment for non-bank financial institutions. It separates custody and payment functions from traditional deposit-taking activities.

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Market Reaction Amid Traditional Banking Opposition

Despite the regulatory approval, Coinbase stock faced a slight decline in recent trading sessions. The price traded at $134.76 after dropping by 1.51 percent in the last trading day. This market reaction likely stems from opposition by traditional banking groups. The Independent Community Bankers of America has recently voiced concerns regarding the OCC's decision. These groups worry about unequal competitive advantages for crypto firms. Coinbase reported strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA reached $333 million, representing a 60 percent increase quarter-over-quarter. This marks the company's 15th consecutive profitable quarter on this specific metric. The revenue grew significantly compared to the $433 million reported a year earlier. The market may be weighing these strong financials against regulatory headwinds.

Federal Framework for Digital Asset Regulation

The approval establishes a precedent for other cryptocurrency companies seeking federal banking status. It creates a clear mechanism for digital asset firms to access traditional banking infrastructure. The OCC's decision supports the integration of blockchain technology into the mainstream financial system. This regulatory clarity helps institutions manage risk while innovating in digital finance. The framework ensures that stablecoin operations adhere to strict federal standards. It provides a stable environment for corporate entities to manage digital tokens. The OCC aims to balance innovation with financial stability. This approach allows for oversight of emerging financial technologies. The national trust charter represents a significant shift in how digital assets are regulated.

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