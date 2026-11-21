Coinbase will launch its own prediction market platform in the first half of 2027 following the acquisition of The Clearing Company. This move ends its reliance on Kalshi and targets significant revenue growth for retail and institutional traders.

Coinbase has officially announced plans to launch its own independent prediction market platform in the first half of 2027. This strategic move marks a significant shift from its current operational model, where the exchange currently facilitates event contracts through a partnership with Kalshi. The new platform will be open to both retail and institutional traders operating within the United States.

Strategic Shift From Kalshi Partnership

Until the new platform launches, Coinbase users have traded event contracts on the exchange by borrowing them from its partner, Kalshi. This arrangement allowed Coinbase to offer prediction market functionality without building the underlying infrastructure from scratch. However, the company has decided that owning the full stack is the next logical step for its business model. By developing its own contracts, Coinbase will no longer need to rely on external partners for these specific financial products.

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Acquisition of The Clearing Company

This expansion into owned prediction markets is not an overnight decision but the result of deliberate preparatory steps taken by the exchange. In December 2025, Coinbase announced the acquisition of The Clearing Company, a prediction market startup. This acquisition provided the necessary technical and regulatory groundwork for Coinbase to establish its own clearinghouse. The new clearing house will enable Coinbase to issue, clear, and settle its own event contracts independently. This vertical integration allows the exchange to control the entire lifecycle of prediction market trading on its platform.

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Revenue Growth and Market Expansion

Financial incentives are a primary driver behind this strategic pivot. By launching its own contracts, Coinbase retains a significantly larger share of the trading fees that are currently shared with Kalshi. This move creates a new, distinct revenue stream that is less correlated with the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. The prediction market sector is experiencing rapid expansion, with the industry growing by an average of 82% quarter-over-quarter. During the third quarter alone, daily traders on prediction platforms increased by over 60% compared to the previous quarter. This surge in user activity demonstrates strong demand for these alternative financial instruments among both casual and professional investors.

Competitive Advantages and Future Outlook

Launching an in-house platform gives Coinbase complete authority over which events are listed and when they are launched. This control allows the exchange to tailor its product offering to market demand without waiting for partner approval. The platform will serve both retail users seeking entertainment and institutional investors looking for hedging tools or speculative opportunities. The strategic direction was highlighted by Haas during a recent earnings call, where it was noted that the new clearing house would allow the company to earn more from these contracts. This development positions Coinbase as a dominant force in the intersection of traditional finance, cryptocurrency, and data-driven betting markets.