Cohen & Steers' Ji Zhang on Hot Picks in Global Real Estate

Ji Zhang, portfolio manager of global real estate at Cohen & Steers, joins BNN Bloomberg to share her Hot Picks in global real estate. Artificial intelligence investment is creating new demand for data centre assets, while improving leasing conditions and limited new supply are supporting office and retail real estate.

Ji Zhang , portfolio manager of global real estate at Cohen & Steers , joins BNN Bloomberg to share her Hot Picks in global real estate . Artificial intelligence investment is creating new demand for data centre assets, while improving leasing conditions and limited new supply are supporting office and retail real estate .

BNN Bloomberg spoke with Ji Zhang, portfolio manager of global real estate at Cohen & Steers, about opportunities across office, data centre and retail properties as investors look for both growth and income in the sector. AI-related infrastructure spending is creating a long runway for data centre owners and investors as demand for computing capacity continues to expand. Premium office properties in major urban markets are benefiting from stronger leasing activity, rising rents and improving occupancy trends.

The gap between high-quality and lower-quality office assets remains significant, with tenants prioritizing well-located, highly amenitized buildings. Retail real estate is experiencing a resurgence as years of limited new supply increase competition for prime shopping centre locations. Easing interest-rate volatility and constrained supply across multiple property types are supporting pricing power and asset values. Ji Zhang, portfolio manager of global real estate at Cohen & SteersIt's time now for Hot Picks.

Today, we are zeroing in on the real estate sector. Certain property types are benefiting from AI infrastructure demand, while others are seeing improving fundamentals as occupancy and rent growth strengthen. Joining us now is Ji Zhang, portfolio manager of global real estate at Cohen & Steers. It's great to have you join us.

Good morning. Real estate has been seeing strong performance this year. What's driving some of the growth we've been seeing, do you think? Well, what we're seeing today is a combination of great secular growth drivers and what was really a very attractive valuation coming in.

With the Fed starting to be quite range-bound in terms of rate expectations, and with greater volatility in the broader environment, real estate has really been a very good safe haven. Investors who came into the year underallocated to real estate have been adding to their real estate exposure. I do, and we're seeing that both in office and retail. Boston Properties is one of those companies where we're seeing that resurgence and recovery in fundamentals.

This is a really interesting case where the market narrative and the reality just aren't lining up. It's a $9-billion company owning a portfolio of high-quality office buildings, and despite the name, it's not just Boston. You've got New York at 25 per cent, San Francisco at 15 per cent, Washington, D.C. , at 15 per cent, and smaller exposures to Los Angeles and Seattle.

While Boston is a bit softer, when you're looking at what's actually happening in New York and San Francisco, these markets are performing much better than people realize. Of course, there's this big narrative that AI is going to reduce jobs and kill office demand, and that's been really weighing on these stocks. At the same time, when you look at what's happening on the ground, we're seeing something quite different.

We're seeing innovation, we're seeing job growth, and we're seeing that translating into demand for office space. That's leading to strong leasing activity. In New York in particular, tight availability for office space is pushing rents higher. What you've got is a public market that is still pricing in a very negative narrative, while at the same time you're seeing fundamentals that are materially better, and that's where we see the opportunity.

Okay, yeah, so Boston Properties is your first Hot Pick for today. I wonder, is there a growing difference between high-quality trophy office space and older office assets? You're absolutely right. We've been seeing that for a few years now because when you think about employers trying to bring employees back to the office, what they're really focused on are well-located, highly amenitized buildings that offer a place for employees to collaborate.

That is really important. We have seen a clear divide between the haves and the have-nots within the office sector, where you're seeing strong pricing power and strong occupancy in the best portfolios. Even the lower-quality assets are starting to get better because supply is coming off. You are seeing a lot of office-to-residential conversions.

We haven't seen meaningful new office supply, so in places like San Francisco and New York, these markets are getting quite tight. We're actually seeing a broadening out from trophy assets to Class A assets in locations where we haven't seen that in many years. Interesting. Okay, so next up is Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust.

How does this play into the AI investment theme? This is a really interesting one because when people talk about AI infrastructure, most of the focus is on who is building data centres and investing in data centre companies. But what Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust is doing is providing exposure to the entire ecosystem of AI infrastructure.

They're not just focused on the data centres themselves, but also the fibre networks, the towers, the edge computing, and the entire supply chain that supports the data centre industry. This is a really unique way to gain exposure to the AI infrastructure theme, and it's a way for investors to participate in the growth of the data centre industry without having to take on the direct risks of building and operating a data centre.

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust is a really interesting play on the AI infrastructure theme, and it's a great way for investors to gain exposure to this growing industry





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ji Zhang Cohen & Steers Global Real Estate Hot Picks Artificial Intelligence Data Centre Office Space Retail Real Estate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Workweek Outlook: Unsettled, humid weather arrives this weekHot and humid conditions develop by mid-week, with temperatures soaring to 29°C and humidex values climbing into the mid-30s

Read more »

PHSD offers tips to stay safe as hot weather arrivesEarly summer poses a higher risk because our bodies have not yet adapted, says health unit

Read more »

Stylish pill boxes are so hot right nowGlobe Style Magazine is Canada's guide to luxury living, shining a spotlight on the most innovative personalities, places and products in fashion, beauty, design, tech, travel, food and drink.

Read more »

Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Tragically Hip Tribute Bands to Perform at The Machine ShopMusic fans are in for an unforgettable night as two powerhouse tribute bands unite to celebrate the iconic sounds of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Tragically Hip. The show will feature standout tribute performances bringing audiences as close as possible to the real thing, with a focus on delivering the energy, emotion, and timeless hits that have defined generations of rock lovers.

Read more »