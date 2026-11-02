Keurig and Lavazza launch plastic-free coffee pods as Caraway sells out plastic-free machine

Coffee companies are rolling out plastic-free pods and machines as consumer concern about microplastics and sustainability grows. Lavazza, Keurig and Caraway have all released new products that reduce or eliminate plastic.

Coffee companies are releasing plastic-free pods and machines as consumers grow more worried about microplastics and sustainability. Keurig and Lavazza have launched compostable coffee tablets that replace traditional plastic cups, while Caraway has released a stainless steel and glass machine with no plastic in its brew path.

For decades, fancy coffee machines sold on all the bells and whistles. Now consumers are looking for what the machine lacks. The shift is driven by growing concern over microplastics and sustainability, sparking a wave of plastic-free coffee pods and machines in recent months. More research is needed to determine the actual harm microplastics cause.

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Consumer Concern Drives Plastic-Free Coffee Demand

But nine in 10 Americans are concerned about the effect of the miniscule plastic pieces on the planet and their bodies, according to a 2025 poll conducted by environmental group 5 Gyres. Studies have shown that pods shed microplastics. The growth in pricey equipment and plastic-free pods fits a broader pattern of consumers trading up on home coffee equipment since the pandemic, said Peter Giuliano, senior advisor for research at Specialty Coffee Association.

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The appeal combines three things: health worries about microplastics, concern about plastic in the environment and the feeling that metal and glass are more luxury than plastic, he told CNN. In June, Lavazza introduced Tabli in the US, a US$129 machine that uses only single-serve espresso tablets made with compressed ground coffee. That is a shift from its capsules made from plastic and aluminum.

The tablets are made by a custom technology that compresses precisely dosed, ground, and tamped coffee into a solid, ready-to-use tab, Lavazza said in a press release. The Italian company says the new machine is its largest investment yet in the United States as it looks to double revenue to US$1 billion by 2029, unlocking the stranglehold Keurig Dr. Pepper has on the coffee market.

Lavazza and Keurig Launch Compostable Pod Options

Tabli is aimed at customers that want a sustainable alternative to the traditional pod, according to Daniele Foti, vice president of marketing for Lavazza North America. Consumers want to enjoy their coffee without the waste that usually comes with single-serve, she told CNN. Keurig, which ushered in the boom of plastics with their K-Cups back in the 1990s, launched in October a new line of compostable pods with a specially designed machine called the Alta.

The new pods do not fit in the old machines. Called AltaRounds, the pods have been in development since 2020 in response to consumers shifting sustainability and health preferences. The new pods represent a significant reduction in plastic compared to our K-Cup pods, said Phil Drapeau, senior vice president for Keurig's Future Coffee Systems unit. We have heard clearly from customers that they want more sustainable products and specifically less plastic and plastic waste, Drapeau told CNN.

Our data shows that drink variety, quality, and less plastic waste are high priorities across almost every group. Keurig has come under fire in the past over its pods, agreeing in 2022 to pay US$10 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging it misled consumers by marketing its plastic K-Cups as recyclable, though it denied any wrongdoing. But while the pods and the machine contain less plastic, they are considerably more expensive than a traditional Keurig machine.

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Caraway Introduces All Metal Glass Coffee Machine

The Alta bundle that includes glassware and pods costs US$499. Melissa Valiant, director of communications for 5 Gyres, said that both the Lavazza and Keurig products still use plastic, which ends up in a landfill, incinerator, or our environment after use, contributing to the planet's growing plastic pollution crisis. Caraway has focused on developing a US$495 coffee machine, released last month, that is created entirely of stainless steel and glass, ensuring that no plastic touches the ground coffee.

Lavazza's and Keurig's machines contain some amounts of plastic. Developing a coffee machine with a plastic-free brew path was challenging, according to Caraway CEO Jordan Nathan. That is because the pricey glass and steel parts all need to be custom-made. We had to make the best coffee possible with no plastic on the interior with a full metal body, but also in a small counter footprint that had a single dial, he told CNN.

Concern over plastic in the kitchen and its effects on the endocrine system has been growing for the past few years, Nathan said, referencing a viral article that linked black plastics in the kitchen to alarming levels of toxic flame retardants. Social media, influencers and various scientific studies have all fueled the conversation, with parents and other health-conscious shoppers avoiding plastic where they can, including in makeup, food and bedding.

Strong Demand for Plastic Free Home Brew Equipment

Caraway's other plastic-free products, like cutting boards, have soared in sales over the past three years. Coffee is a natural next step, Nathan added, because you never want to heat plastic. Demand for Caraway's new 10-cup coffee maker has been so strong that it is sold out until January, forcing the company to ramp up production.

Meanwhile, Keurig and Lavazza reported similar interest with both companies' products selling out quickly after their initial release. That appetite for these pods and machines signals the industry will move toward more plastic-free alternatives, Nathan said. If you are not doing it, you are behind where the puck is moving, he concluded.