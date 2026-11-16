Cody Fajardo Leads Edmonton Elks to Grey Cup Victory Over Montreal

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo throws for two touchdowns and runs for two more to lead his team to a 37-30 Grey Cup win. Receiver Austin Mack urges Fajardo to stay for a dynasty.

The Edmonton Elks secured their fifteenth championship in franchise history with a 37-30 victory over the Montreal Alouettes in the 113th Grey Cup. The decisive win occurred on Sunday, November 16, 2026, marking the first time the team has claimed the title since adopting the Elks name in 2021. Their previous championship trophy dates back to 2015, ending a long drought of eleven years without the championship hardware.

Fajardo Dominates with Four Touchdowns

Cody Fajardo delivered a masterful performance to lead the Edmonton Elks to victory in the national championship game. The quarterback threw two touchdown passes and ran for two additional scores to orchestrate the offensive attack. Immediately following the final whistle, Fajardo was named the game Most Valuable Player for his efforts. Despite the magnitude of the achievement, he indicated he would spend the upcoming off-season carefully considering his future in the Canadian Football League.

Also read Fajardo’s three total TDs has Elks ahead of Alouettes at halftime in 113th Grey Cup

Austin Mack Urges Dynasty Continuation

Edmonton receiver Austin Mack shared an emotional embrace with Fajardo immediately after the team secured the win. Mack spoke directly to the quarterback about the potential for a sustained period of success at the highest level of the sport. Mack stated that he told Fajardo the organization wants to build a dynasty and that he better not retire after their second Grey Cup win together. Mack emphasized the strength of their combined record in the championship game, noting they are now two for two in Grey Cup victories.

Turnaround From Last Place to Champions

The Elks achieved a remarkable turnaround by climbing from last place in the West Division to first. The team finished with a 13-5 record this season, a stark contrast to their 7-11 record and playoff miss in the previous year. The victory also serves as redemption for defensive lineman Malik Carney, who is celebrating his second consecutive Grey Cup title. Carney anchored the top-ranked defense in the CFL and finished second league-wide with 11 sacks in his first season with Edmonton.

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Rookie Cephus Steps Up for Key Scores

While Montreal successfully limited Austin Mack to one catch for 15 yards, rookie Joshua Cephus emerged as a crucial factor in the offense. Cephus recorded four receptions for 43 yards and scored two touchdowns to help secure the lead. Mack praised Cephus for recognizing that someone other than himself had to step up due to the defensive scheme deployed by the Alouettes. Cephus proved reliable in critical moments, contributing significantly to the final scoreline.

Kilam Wins First Championship as Head Coach

Edmonton head coach Mark Kilam secured his first Grey Cup title in his first season as a head coach. Kilam previously spent twenty seasons as an assistant coach with the Calgary Stampeders before joining the Elks. Mack expressed immense pride in Kilam, describing the victory as huge for the coach given his long history in the league. The win also highlighted the successful acquisition of key players like Mack, who signed with Edmonton as a free agent after Montreal released him on January 26, 2026.