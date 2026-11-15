Edmonton Elks Win 113th Grey Cup 37-30 Over Montreal Alouettes, Fajardo MVP

Cody Fajardo threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Edmonton Elks beat the Montreal Alouettes 37-30 to win the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary. Fajardo was named the game's MVP.

Cody Fajardo earned his Grey Cup redemption and was named the MVP of Sunday's 113th Grey Cup. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Edmonton Elks defeated the Montreal Alouettes 37-30 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Nov. 15, 2026.

Fajardo was facing the team he led to the 2023 Grey Cup title before being dealt to Edmonton the following season. He figured in all three Elks touchdowns, passing for two and scoring the other two himself. After finishing last in the West Division standings in 2025, Edmonton earned its first Grey Cup since 2015 and its 15th in franchise history. The Elks also improved to 9-3 in all-time championship matchups with Montreal.

Also read Montreal Alouettes face Edmonton Elks in 113th Grey Cup showdown

Edmonton Elks Defeat Montreal Alouettes in Grey Cup

Montreal, which posted a CFL-best 14-4 regular-season record, suffered a second straight Grey Cup setback since winning in 2023. The Als lost 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in last year's title game. Vincent Blanchard's 42-yard field goal with 2:14 to play put Edmonton ahead 34-27. Montreal took possession at its own 34 with 2:07 remaining but turned the ball over on downs with 1:40 remaining.

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That set up Blanchard's game-clinching 43-yard boot at 13:55 before 32,419 spectators at McMahon Stadium, short of a sellout of 35,650. The Grey Cup victory is sweet for Edmonton owner Deb Thompson, who took over the franchise following the passing of her husband, Larry Thompson, in September 2025. Jose Maltos Diaz connected from 50 yards out at 14:59 to trim the deficit to 37-30, but there would be no miracle return for Montreal.

Elks Owner Deb Thompson Celebrates Championship Victory

Maltos Diaz pulled Montreal to within 31-27 with a 25-yard field goal at 2:38. The Alouettes took over at their 32 after Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund recovered Brendan O'Leary-Orange's fumble but had to punt. Before the opening kickoff, the legendary Canadian Forces Snowbirds performed their final public flyover in their CT-114 Tutor jets. The iconic aerial team made three passes over McMahon Stadium, the final one as Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan finished O Canada.

Once play began, it did so in brilliant weather. At kickoff, the temperature was a rather balmy 12 C under a setting sun. Joshua Cephus had Edmonton's other two touchdowns. Blanchard added the converts and three field goals.

Grey Cup Scoring Summary and Key Players Performance

Davis Alexander, Caleb Evans and Tyson Philpot scored Montreal's touchdowns. Maltos-Diaz booted the converts and three field goals. Blanchard gave Edmonton a 31-24 lead with a 48-yard field goal at 14:36 of the third. Montreal opened the second half with Alexander's 10-yard TD run at 3:11 to go ahead 24-21.

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But Edmonton countered with Fajardo's five-yard touchdown pass to Cephus at 9:37. Fajardo's 11-yard TD strike to Cephus with 40 seconds left in the second quarter earned Edmonton its 21-17 halftime advantage. Montreal led in net offensive yards (195-163) and time of possession (17 minutes 52 seconds) but a huge missed opportunity loomed large. Trailing 14-10, Evans just overthrew a wide-open Philpot, who had got behind Edmonton's defence on second and short.

Then on the punt, Montrell Washington fumbled but beat Montreal's Tyrice Beverette to the ball at the Edmonton 13-yard line. Evans's one-yard TD run at 10:58 put Montreal up 17-14. It followed Kabion Ento's interception and was aided by an unnecessary roughness call on Kordell Jackson. Fajardo's one-yard TD at 1:24 of the second gave Edmonton a 14-10 advantage.

Montreal Alouettes Field Goals and First Half Action

Maltos Diaz's 18-yard field goal at 11:41 of the first put Montreal ahead 10-7. The Elks lost Tyrell Ford, who had a CFL-high seven interceptions, with a leg injury earlier and when he returned to Edmonton's bench, it was on crutches. Montreal made it 7-7 on Alexander's 16-yard TD pass to Philpot at 5:59. It capped an eight-play, 79-yard march on the Alouettes' first possession.

Fajardo opened the scoring with a one-yard TD run at 1:13, the fastest touchdown in game history. It was set up by Washington's 78-yard kickoff return to start the contest.